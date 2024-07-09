NWSL 2024 season standouts: 3 standout performers from Matchday 16
Into the summer break, we go. Miraculously, in the blink of an eye, we've reached July in the National Women's Soccer League. Our attention has begun to shift to the Olympics after a riveting slate of NWSL matches this past weekend. Friday through Sunday had it all pretty much. We witnessed an entertaining battle at the top of the table in Kansas City, a positive start for the Washington Spirit with Jonatan Giráldez in the dugout, and a second-half comeback in Cary, North Carolina. Each week is like its own spectacle, delivering the kind of consistent competitiveness we need from other women's leagues around the world.
Now that we've had a day to digest what went down, we're going to run through the three players that made the biggest impressions. Each week we narrow a laundry list of top talents down to just three — here are those players from Matchday 16.
3. Makenna Morris
This one was a no-brainer. We've been talking about one former Clemson star on the Spirit a lot this season. Washington's No. 8 made it quite clear that there is more than just one.
Heading into Saturday, the 13th overall selection of the 2024 NWSL Draft Makenna Morris had just 54 professional minutes under her belt. In Giráldez's first NWSL match on the sidelines, Morris tallied one goal and an assist in a role mostly out wide right, behind Andi Sullivan and Canadian Gabrielle Carle.
Before Bay FC could really get its feet wet in the contest, Morris came swopping in from the far post to score off the follow-up action of a set-piece. 12 minutes later, the Clemson product made an inverted run to draw a penalty that led to the second goal of the afternoon for the Spirit.
The rookie was consistently looking for ways to impact the match. In no way was she trying to blend in. Sure, it was her first professional game, but Morris was out to prove why she earned that start at PayPal Park. She later recorded her first NWSL assist with an intelligent lead pass to Ouleymata Sarr who converted brilliantly after beating Kayla Sharples. Morris, who had a pass completion percentage over 82 percent, finished tied for the team lead in total shots and progressive passes.
Just when you thought this attack had enough weapons, we've found a new one in Morris. It's attacking depth clubs in this league wish they had.
2. Ashley Sanchez
It has to be said. Ashley Sanchez deserved a little more consideration by us all for a roster spot at the Paris Olympics. Her move to the North Carolina Courage may have been shocking, but you can't argue it hasn't worked out. Few USWNT midfielders head into the summer break in better form. The magician from UCLA has been the creator this club needed with Kerolin out for an extended period.
Down one to Racing Louisville FC after 45 minutes, Sanchez scored the first of three in 14 minutes to complete the come-from-behind triumph. It was the California native's third straight game on the Courage scoresheet, helping to end a three-match winless streak. Sean Nahas and company are now in sixth position in the NWSL table, just two points behind Portland Thorns FC in fifth.
We must acknowledge Olivia Wingate, who was also brilliant for NC in returning to the pitch. Sanchez finished with one fewer successful take-on behind Wingate but was four for four in her attempts. Her elusiveness and bravery to make things happen changes games. Just imagine the kind of trouble this group can cause when she pairs with Kerolin and Cortnee Vine. NWSL beware.
The former star of the Spirit, who had previously scored each of her goals with her right foot this campaign, smashed home a header to get the ball rolling for the Courage. It was her first goal in the NWSL with her head since June of last season.
1. Rose Lavelle
We could talk about Rose Lavelle every week. In the first 12 games of her tenure with NJ/NY Gotham FC, the USWNT star midfielder has been a catalyst in creating going forward. In the last two fixtures, both of which she scored, Lavelle's efficiency in the final third has shined through as she put seven of her eight shots on frame.
Her technique and tactical awareness to get into spaces where she knows she can be dangerous make the 29-year-old that much more special. If I'm Emma Hayes, Lavelle is in that double 10 with Lindsey Horan to start the Olympics. In Gotham's 2-1 victory Saturday at Angel City FC, Lavelle had double the amount of shots of any player on the field in the first half.
She had the hockey assist on the second goal and finished off a dazzling passing sequence in the 16th minute to open the scoring. With that being said, Lavelle very well could have had a hat trick at halftime if she was just a little bit more clinical. Credit DiDi Haracic though for standing tall.
If Lavelle can stay healthy, Gotham is poised to challenge for a top-two finish with 10 game remaining.
The regular season of the world's most competitive women's football league returns on August 23 with a doubleheader beginning with the league leaders Orlando Pride at Houston Dash on Amazon Prime Video.