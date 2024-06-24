NWSL 2024 season standouts: 3 exceptional players from the first week of the second half
It is quite astonishing to comprehend that we have already surpassed the halfway mark of the 2024 NWSL regular season. As we progress further, every single point holds immense significance, particularly when there is only a two-point difference between the 12th place and the final playoff spot. Challenges are bound to arise due to the intense competition within this league. The teams that can effectively navigate through these challenges will secure football beyond Nov. 3.
The race for positions in the new eight-team postseason has begun, so brace yourselves. With the secondary transfer/trade window set to open in just over a month, the journey toward the finish line promises to be incredibly gripping.
From the thrashing down in the Sunshine State on Friday to the chaos in Seattle to close out the weekend, we've considered it all. Here are three players, in our eyes at least, that impressed above all the rest during this past week of NWSL action.
3. Marta, Orlando Pride
We had to check real quick. Marta is 38. That hasn't seemed to slow her down one bit. The left-footed Brazilian wizard is still a baller. Barbra Banda did her thing once again, but we couldn't ignore how class the ageless wonder was flying around the pitch in Matchday 14.
Mike Watts said it best on the Amazon Prime broadcast, "She's a human-highlight reel." Every word of that statement is true. Orlando, a runaway freight train at this point, was just creating chances for fun against a helpless Utah Royals FC side. Marta was at the center of it all. How about the Pride's third goal? Two touches. One touch to bring it down. The other, to fire it right into the back of the net. Her two goals brought her total in purple to 35, extending her lead among the Pride's all-time leading scorers.
If you count her international appearances, it was the second time this month that she notched a brace. Marta's eight shot-creating actions were the most among her teammates, and her second-highest total in a game this season. The Brazilian was also one of two Pride players with at least four chances created to go along with a pass accuracy over 90 percent along with Adriana.
2. Tess Boade, Bay FC
If you don't know who No. 12 on Bay FC is by now, you're sorely missing out. It's time we give Tess Boade some flowers. What a steal she was in that expansion draft. The fanfare for the ex-North Carolina Courage forward was pretty much non-existent. Now, it's impossible not to admit that she may be Bay FC's most important piece if postseason football were to come to fruition. Only Emily Menges has played more minutes in Bay colors this season.
In the NorCal vs. SoCal clash on Saturday, Boade netted the clinching goal to move her club even on points with Angel City FC. It wasn't just that cool finish into the far post. That purposeful run into space to provide an outlet for Menges very much caught our eye. Everything about it was class. The goal was her third goal of the year, setting a new career high in a single season.
Bay needed just two goals to sweep ACFC in the regular season. No. 12 was a part of both of them. She was the only player on the Northern California outfit vs. its in-state foe with at least one chance created and more than 12 passes completed in the final third.
1. Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
There are few out there like No. 2 for the Washington Spirit. Trinity Rodman creates havoc with and without the football for a living. On the road, in a battle between two top-four clubs, the USWNT forward captained the Spirit to a statement triumph. Credit Casey Krueger. She was absolutely brilliant down that left flank once again, but that finish just two minutes into the second half in New Jersey was a drop-the-mic-type moment. Check that celebration too.
No keeper with a beating pulse could've saved that strike off the right boot of Rodman — pure power and precision. The goal put Gotham's hopes of a comeback with 10 players to bed, vaulting the Spirit a whole four points ahead of the reigning champions in the standings.
Individually, Rodman led Washington in chances created, crosses, passes into the final third, and possessions won. Her work off the ball is just as impressive as it is with the ball at her feet. Rodman, who tallied 10 recoveries for the third match in 2024 is the only forward in all the NWSL with more than 80 recorded recoveries.
The NWSL returns for a doubleheader on Friday, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET with Houston Dash at Kansas City Current on Amazon Prime.