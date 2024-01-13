Fansided

NWSL Draft 2024 Recap: No. 1 draft pick from UNC goes to Utah Royals, Sanchez and Staab traded by the Spirit

The largest draft class in NWSL history entered the league with 56 new players being drafted across 14 teams. There were some shuffling of players through trades before and after draft time, leaving each team's roster a little different from before. Below are the full results of the 2024 NWSL College Draft.

By Oliver Hunt

Jan 12, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; A Nike game ball at the 2024 NWSL Draft at Anaheim
Jan 12, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; A Nike game ball at the 2024 NWSL Draft at Anaheim / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The draft this year was only slightly less chaotic than last year, with 56 new players welcomed to the league over the course of more than four hours. With expansion teams Utah Royals and Bay FC having ample picks to finish filling out their rosters before preseason, this year’s draft was full of exciting picks. UNC had the most picks of any university with six players being drafted, and the Utah Royals had the most picks of any NWSL team, walking away with seven new team members.

In the notably fun facts arena, the University of Iowa is now the 100th school to have a pick in the NWSL draft when Sam Cary was selected by Racing Louisville in the fourth round. Also, for the first time, the daughter of a USWNT player was drafted. In the last round with the last pick, the Orlando Pride made history drafting Talia Gabarra from the University of Central Florida. Her mother, Carin Jennings-Gabarra, won the Olympic gold with the United States Women's National Team in 1996. She's a member of the US Soccer Hall of Fame and also won the Golden ball when she helped the United States to their first World Cup win in 1991 with six goals in six games.

Before listing the picks, here are all the notable trades that took place on draft day. 

Below are all the picks of the 2024 NWSL Draft class. The NWSL regular season kicks off on March 15, and these rookies will have everything to play for, especially in an Olympic year which might award them more minutes than a typical year. 

Full NWSL 2024 Draft results by round

Round One Picks

No. 1: Utah Royals FC - Ally Sentnor, UNC

No. 2: Bay FC - Savy King, UNC

No. 3: Washington Spirit - Croix Bethune, UGA

No. 4: Utah Royals FC, Brecken Mozingo, BYU

No. 5: Washington Spirit - Hal Hershfelt, Clemson

No. 6: Racing Louisville FC - Reilyn Turner, UCLA

No. 7: Washington Spirit - Kate Wiesner, Penn State

No. 8: Bay FC - Maya Doms, Stanford

No. 9: Orlando Pride - Ally Lemos, UCLA

No. 10: Chicago Red Stars - Leilanni Nesbeth, Florida State

No. 11: Portland Thorns FC - Payton Linnehan, Penn State

No. 12: San Diego Wave FC - Kennedy Wesley, Stanford

No. 13: Washington Spirit - Makenna Morris, Clemson

No. 14: NJ/NY Gotham FC - Maycee Bell, UNC

Round Two Picks

No. 15: Chicago Red Stars - Jameese Joseph, NC State

No. 16: Utah Royals FC - Lauren Flynn, Florida State

No. 17: Seattle Reign FC - Sam Meza, UNC

No. 18: KC Current - Ellie Wheeler, Penn State

No. 19: Houston Dash - Avery Patterson, UNC

No. 20: Utah Royals FC - Olivia Smith-Griffitts, BYU

No. 21: Houston Dash - Kiki Van Zanten, Notre Dame

No. 22: Orlando Pride - Cori Dyke, Penn State

No. 23: Portland Thorns FC - Olivia Wade-Kotoa, BYU

No. 24: NC Courage - Talia Staude, UVA

No. 25 - Portland Thorns FC - Kelsey Kaufusi, Utah State

No. 26: Utah Royals FC - Emma Jaskaniec, Wisconsin

No. 27: Seattle Reign FC - Maddie Mercado, Notre Dame

No. 28: Racing Louisville FC - Emma Sears, Ohio State

Round Three Picks

No. 29: Utah Royals FC - Zoe Burns, USC

No. 30: Bay FC - Jamie Shepherd, BYU

No. 31: Chicago Red Stars - Hannah Anderson, Texas Tech

No. 32: KC Current - Halle Mackiewicz, Clemson

No. 33: Utah Royals FC - Cristina Roque, Florida State

No. 34: Bay FC - Caroline Conti, Clemson

No. 35: Washington Spirit - Anna Podojil, Arkansas

No. 36: Houston Dash - Amanda West, Pittsburgh

No. 37: Angel City FC - Felicia Knox, Alabama

No. 38: Houston Dash - Heather Hinz, South Carolina

No. 39: Portland Thorns FC, Katherine Asman, Penn State

No. 40: NC Courage - Julia Dorsey, UNC

No. 41: Chicago Red Stars - Bea Franklin, Arkansas

No. 42: San Diego Wave FC - Mya Jones, Memphis

Round Four Picks

No. 43 Seattle Reign FC - Makena Carr, Saint Mary's

No. 44: Angel City FC - Jessica Garziano, St. John's

No. 45: Chicago Red Stars - Celia Gaynor, Michigan State

No. 46: KC Current- Hope Hisey, Arizona

No. 47: Houston Dash - Alyssa Bourgeois, Santa Clara

No. 48: Racing Louisville FC - Sam Cary, Iowa

No. 49: Washington Spirit - Courtney Brown, Utah

No. 50: Orlando Pride - Alex Kerr, Texas Tech

No. 51: Angel City FC - Madison Curry, Princeton

No. 52: North Carolina Courage - Landy Mertz, Pittsburgh

No. 53: Portland Thorns FC - Katie Duong, Stanford

No. 54: Racing Louisville FC - Madison White, Texas Tech

No. 55: Bay FC - Laveni Vaka, BYU

No. 56: Orlando Pride - Talia Gabarra, UCF

