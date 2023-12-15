NWSL Expansion Draft: Protected players and biggest question for every team
Ahead of tonight's expansion draft, five clubs released the lists of their protected and unprotected players. Here's a look at all that, and the biggest questions facing every club right now.
In sports, those are two special words franchises are always ecstatic to hear. Well, it's not "the" draft day. That's in January. For two of the newest clubs in the NWSL, it marks the unofficial beginning of its entry into the league. Who knows if there will be a draft during the next expansion cycle with free agency playing such a massive role in roster construction this time around, but we're here now.
You're probably wondering the status of each team across the league. That's a great question. Don't worry, though. Before you flip on the television at 7 p.m. EST with some popcorn beside you, here are the questions you should be asking across the league.
Each club's biggest question heading into Friday evening's Expansion Draft
Expansion Outfits
Bay FC
Biggest Question: Could we see a jaw-dropping move in the near future?
Just a few days ago, Bay FC's roster was looking pretty slim compared to its fellow 2024 expansion side. It is not just defensive-minded players that make up the club now. The newest California outfit in the NWSL possesses some attacking creativity now. Arguably, Bay FC's most notable move this week was the acquisition of ex-Angel City attacker Scarlett Camberos.
The Mexican international was one of just four players that contributed to seven or more goals across all competitions for the southern California side according to FBref in 2023. Albertin Montoya can deploy her on either wing and possibly as a false nine if needed. Her comfortability with both feet and knack for creating something in the final third make this addition intriguing for many reasons.
On top of the ability to select up to 12 players on Friday, Bay FC already has two solid center-backs, two youthful attacking players, and three versatile defensive game-changers. Not a bad start. That's not even taking into consideration all the allocation money that has been collected up to this point. Prepare for some splashes, maybe even some big ones. It suits this ownership group which just made history with its new front-of-kit sponsorship deal.
Current Roster (7): Joelle Anderson, Emily Menges, Alex Loera, Ellie Jean, Caprice Dydasco, Dorian Bailey, Scarlett Camberos
Expansion Draft picks: Odd number picks (1-24)
Utah Royals
Biggest Question: Who are Utah's the targets in this draft with 12 players already on the roster?
If Utah's goal was to bring as many players back to their home state as possible, they've done a pretty solid job. All joking aside, Kelly Cousins and Utah Royals have already locked up enough players to field a starting lineup. That's just not how they roll. The only question is how are the Royals going to use the selections in front of them.
Don't expect Utah to go after more than one goalkeeper in either draft this offseason. Amy Rodriguez's side dealt for one of Gotham's playoff heroes Mandy Haught, and Orlando's Carly Nelson. Haught should serve as the No. 1 from the jump given what she did toward the end of 2023.
You can begin to see the backline take shape too. Kaleigh Riehl in the middle with Imani Dorsey and Madison Pogarch flanked out wide. Kate Del Fava, a recent addition from Kansas City will also most likely be in that wing back rotation. Keep an eye on Racing's Paige Monaghan, who stood out in Kentucky in 2023. She could provide the dynamism Amy Rodriguez seeks on the wing in this first season.
Current Roster (12): Frankie Tagliaferri, Madison Pogarch, Emily Gray, Mikayla Cluff, Kaleigh Riehl, Imani Dorsey, Carly Nelson, Cameron Tucker, Kate Del Fava, Hannah Betfort, Mandy Haught, Michele Vasconcelos
Expansion Draft picks: Even number picks (1-24)