NWSL Expansion Draft: Protected players and biggest question for every team
Ahead of tonight's expansion draft, five clubs released the lists of their protected and unprotected players. Here's a look at all that, and the biggest questions facing every club right now.
Double Protected Clubs
Washington Spirit
Biggest Question: Who's the next leader, and how can Washington replace Dorian Bailey?
One would think that with protection in the bag, Washington Spirit will head into Friday with its feet up. For the most part, that's true. The attention is now on the coaching search. Of course, there are still some moves that can be made to bolster this roster, but it all starts with the manager.
This club needs to find its identity again. The core of this franchise is ultra-talented. There is no way a team led by Trinity Rodman should be winning one out of seven matches to finish the season. With the right leader, Washington could see itself competing in the postseason once again. That has to be the expectation. With the deal that sent an important piece in Dorian Bailey to the West Coast, one has to ask who's going to fill the hole. The Kansas native was a regular on the wing for Washington and amassed the most assists on the team in NWSL play.
Recent Assets Attained: Full roster expansion protection
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Biggest Question: Can Gotham sure up its defense with the losses of Jean and Krieger in the middle?
Last month, NJ/NY Gotham FC sat at the top of the NWSL. The queens of the league, if you will. Heading into Friday's draft, the defending champions are a bit slim in the middle of its backline. The forward line speaks for itself. The abundance of creativity and dynamism going forward served to be critical as the club went from the basement to the pinnacle. In addition to the loss of one of the most influential pieces to the playoff run, Ali Krieger, the club sent Ellie Jean to Bay FC.
Krieger's leadership was second to none. Sure, her play was impactful, but that veteran presence is going to be tough to replace. Jean was one of just five defenders to start in double-digit contests in the 2023 regular season according to FBref. Eyes will turn to Maitane López Millán, and most likely Kristen Edmonds to act as the two first-choice center backs. One would guess that Gotham will add a rookie defender via the college draft.
Recent Assets Attained: $150,000 in AM, full roster expansion protection
Houston Dash
Biggest Question: Can Houston find someone to re-invent its attacking prowess?
When we look back on the 2023 NWSL campaign a few years from now, Houston Dash will arguably be the biggest "what-if". Jane Campbell was a rock between the sticks. That extends to Katie Lind and the Dash backline. There was nothing more one could have asked of them.
The attack, which owned an ample amount of talent fell flat. 16 goals. That is all Houston managed with Maria Sanchez, Diana Ordoñez, and Michelle Alozie among others in the frontline. 16 was nine fewer than any other club. Chicago Red Stars, the side that ended up in dead last found the back of the net 12 more times. The efficiency of the attack is something we are all wondering if the next manager can fix. About a week ago, "The Equalizer" reported that general manager Alex Singer and the Dash were expected to announce a new head coach very soon. We are all still waiting.
Recent Assets Attained: Full roster protection
Angel City FC
Biggest Question: Is Sarah Gorden returning following a remarkable 2023?
With Becki Tweed now officially the full-time head coach of Angel City FC, there is plenty to be hopeful for heading into 2024. Yes, the club lost Camberos, but it gained Gisele Thompson. There is no bigger question for the southern California side right now than the future of Sarah Gorden.
The Iron Women was a revelation for ACFC in her return to the pitch in 2023. She played over 100 more minutes than any other player last season per FBref. Without having anything to focus on during the draft, ACFC should be doing all it can to resign Gorden. There have been little to no rumors about where she might end up, making many believe that she is staying put.
Recent Assets Attained: $50,000 in AM, full roster protection
Orlando Pride
Biggest Question: What will the Pride do with its chest of allocation money?
Seb Hines and Orlando seem to have a thing for Brazilians. Like, we all thought three was enough, but five. Might as well take the whole national team at this point. Outside of its collection of two more of Brazil's internationals, the Pride were ahead of the game.
While the rest of the league scrambled to lock up protection, Orlando was probably taking rides on one of the rollercoasters down the street at Universal Studios. Sure, it gave up a promising midfielder in Mikayla Cluff, but it continued to add to its boatload of allocation money. Though it used $65,000 in a deal with Utah, Orlando clearly has cash with the kind of offer it gave to Crystal Dunn. Last season, it missed out on Debinha who went to the Current. It's equipped to invest in another big-time player. The only question is who, and if the club can convince that player to buy into what Hines is preaching.
Recent Assets Attained: International roster spot for the 2024 season, $140,000 in AM, full roster protection
Portland Thorns
Biggest Question: What is on the short-term agenda of the new owners when they take over in early 2024?
It's been a wild week for the NWSL side from Portland, Oregon. It goes beyond sending away Hannah Betfort and Emily Menges. According to a report this past week by The Athletic, the sale of Portland Thorns to the Bhathal family is "near completion." It won't be closing prior to the next year, but everything looks to be lined up to get it done as soon as the calendar flips.
There are a whole lot of unknowns when the deal does finally go through. The Bhathal's will have a lot on their plate. They'll have to do they're best juggling act in the months leading up to the campaign to get this team to where it needs to be. One of the concerns is the need for a new training facility in the Pacific Northwest. The players have let their opinions be known, informing the club to invest in a grass field, particularly for training.
Recent Assets Attained: $75,000 in AM, full roster protection
Kansas City Current
Biggest Question: How can Kansas City use the AM gained to patch up the losses of Loera and Del Fava?
Every club in this section of the piece sacrificed something to keep its roster intact, but Kansas City Current arguably lost the most. Not only did KC not have a first-round selection in the January draft, it lost two valuable players via trade including the one that led the club in regular season minutes in 2023.
Kate Del Fava and Alex Loera are two players under the age of 26 who have encouraging futures ahead of them in this league. Sure, expansion safety is great, but a No. 4 overall pick and two quality players that are only going to get better seems like a bit too much. Vlatko Andonovski has the money to bring in an asset or two with the cash collected in these deals. Considering what the club has given up so far this offseason, another potential trade could likely be down the line. Whether that's for a first-round selection or a plug-and-play player remains to be seen.
Recent Assets Attained: $250,000 in AM, full roster protection