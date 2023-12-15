NWSL Expansion Draft: Protected players and biggest question for every team
Ahead of tonight's expansion draft, five clubs released the lists of their protected and unprotected players. Here's a look at all that, and the biggest questions facing every club right now.
Clubs Without Double Expansion Protection
North Carolina Courage
Biggest Question: What does an attack without Kerolin for right now look like?
When the Brazilian went down with an ACL injury, the North Carolina Courage not only lost a special player but the world of football did as well. Kerolin tore her right ACL in October against Washington Spirit in the regular season finale. The 2023 Most Valuable Player contributed to 13 goals across all competitions according to FBref, making herself known as one of the league's best going forward.
It was no secret that NC struggled to create anything from its possession-based style with the Brazilian against Gotham FC. The xG speaks for itself. Now, without the No. 9 most likely for the majority of the 2024 season, the Courage are going to have to find ways to manufacture opportunities. Potentially losing two of its players to Bay FC is not a good start.
Protected Players: Casey Murphy, Denise O’Sullivan, Ryan Williams, Manaka Matsukubo (Loan-In Protected/International), Malia Berkely, Sydney Collins, Kerolin (International), Riley Jackson, Kaleigh Kurtz, Narumi Miura (International)
Note: Matsukubo is on loan so she does not count toward the nine protected players
San Diego Wave
Biggest Question: Which two players could be selected by Bay FC?
If we had to predict what the 2024 NWSL standings will look like next October, it almost feels like a shoo-in that San Diego Wave will be in the top three. Even without Kaleigh Riehl, the depth of this team is what makes it so dangerous.
Just look at those nine players the Wave protected. I mean, that's the definition of a stacked list. In the expansion draft, SD can only lose a maximum of two players to fellow California side Bay FC. It'll be fascinating to see who goes. There is a lot of talent on that unprotected list. One of those departures will surely be Kelsey Turnbow who competed at the college level for Santa Clara from 2017-2021. The other, maybe Rachel Hill or Meggie Dougherty Howard.
Protected Players: Alex Morgan, Jaedyn Shaw, Kailen Sheridan, Amirah Ali, Danielle Colaprico, Abby Dahlkemper, Naomi Girma, Taylor Kornieck, Kristen McNabb
Chicago Red Stars
Biggest Question: Are the Red Stars looking to hit the reset button?
Chicago ended up being one of just two clubs that will go into the expansion draft without any protection whatsoever. For a team that finished dead last, it makes sense. It requires some fresh blood, and this is one way to weed out some individuals who were a part of that substandard campaign.
The Red Stars' focus is more on bringing back core assets like Mallory Swanson, and Tierna Davidson. Revitalizing part of the middle of their roster is understandable. The outfit from the mid-west can only lose two of its unprotected players. Upon examining the list, those two will more than likely be Sarah Griffith and defender Amanda Kowalski.
Protected Players: Alyssa Naeher, Cari Roccaro, Ally Schlegel, Arin Wright, Julia Bianchi, Ava Cook, Penelope Hocking, Taylor Malham, Tatumn Milazzo
Racing Louisville FC
Biggest Question: What in the world is Thembi Kgatlana doing off the protected list?
When the protected players' lists came out, and your eyes moved to Louisville, you probably did a double-take. I know I did. How could the South African superstar Thembi Kgatlana not be on the list of Louisville's nine protected individuals?
There has to be another layer there. Is the player who contributed to three goals in less than 800 minutes moving away from the NWSL? That could be it. If I'm the Royals, she's the no-brainer first choice. That is if she is 100 percent committed to the league. With the rule of protecting a 10th player following a club selecting one of your own, Racing could lock her up if someone else on the unprotected list goes before her.
Protected Players: Carson Pickett, Elli Pikkujämsä (International), Ary Borges (International), Kirsten Davis, Savannah DeMelo, Abby Erceg, Jaelin Howell, Katie Lund, Lauren Milliet
OL Reign
Biggest Question: Could this be the beginning of a new-look Reign with Fishlock and Barnes unprotected?
It is an interesting time in Seattle right now. No, it's not because the Seahawks have lost four in a row. Yes, that's true, but we're talking about Laura Harvey's Reign. The club left the two players who led the franchise in appearances without protection. Bay FC and Utah Royals have to right to select either Lauren Barnes or former league MVP Jess Fishlock. The two of them combined have over 400 appearances for the club. They are the Reign, and with Megan Rapinoe out the door, it begs the question if this is the official end of an era.
With Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett as free agents, the 2023 runners-up have a lot of questions to answer in the coming months. Not to forget, Elyse Bennett, a 23-year-old forward who has a bright future is also unprotected. Given her age, the Reign will be lucky to leave Friday night with her still on its roster.
Protected Players: Quinn, Olivia Van der Jagt, Bethany Balcer, Alana Cook, Claudia Dickey, Sofia Huerta. Jordyn Huitema, Veronica Latsko, Phoebe McClernon