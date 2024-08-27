NWSL news: Bay Area native Dahlkemper dealt to Bay FC, Proulx moves to Turin and more
The 2019 World Cup winning center back Abby Dahlkemper is back in the Bay. And boy does its local club need her. The San Diego Wave FC traded its first-ever signing, per her request, to Bay FC on Monday in exchange for $50,000 in Allocation Money.
Dahlkemper then put pen to paper on a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.
Dahlkemper, who is a native of Menlo Park, California, spent two and a half years in Southern California, making 33 starts in 34 matches across all competitions. During her tenure with the Wave, she battled back from a September 2022 back injury that sidelined her for an astounding 314 days. This season, the three-time NWSL champion is one of seven Wave players to record over 1,100 minutes on the pitch through the first 17 games of the campaign.
Moving back to NorCal to suit up for Bay FC was something Dahlkemper could not pass up.
"Since the announcement of Bay FC, I’ve dreamt of the opportunity to return to my hometown to play in front of my family and friends for the first time in my club career," said Dalhkemper. "I am beyond appreciative that Camille was able to provide this chance for me and can’t thank my teammates, coaching staff, front office and the Sirens for making this city my home for the last three years."
This acquisition could not have come at a more perfect time for Albertin Montoya's crew. Defensive reinforcements are vital if a postseason place in its inaugural season is in the future. With nine weeks left, Bay has conceded the most goals in the league (30), one more than Utah Royals FC -- the current holder of 14th place in the NWSL. It has allowed two or more goals in four out of its last five matches, including Summer Cup contests.
She'll slide right into the first choice back four, alongside club captain and minutes leader Emily Menges in the center.
Dahlkemper, who just scored in Wave colors over the weekend, will trade the jersey number two for number 13.
In the club's announcement Montoya couldn't help but rave about the kind of impact the defender is going to have on the expansion side.
“She brings her leadership, experience at the highest level with the USWNT and success in this league, which are key elements that make her an important addition for our group," said Montoya. "On the field, she is a perfect fit for our style of play, and we are excited to have her as we look to make a playoff push down the stretch.”
NWSL news: Italian giants Juventus add goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx from Bay FC a little over 200 days since she was brought in from Australia
Bay stole the headlines to begin the week in the NWSL, ahead of its mid-week friendly against FC Barcelona. In another outgoing, the club sent Canadian shot-stopper Lysianne Proulx to Juventus Women for an agreed but undisclosed transfer fee.
Proulx hasn't made a start in net at the club level since May 2 -- a match that saw her concede three goals, including two inside the first three minutes. Since Katelyn Rowland has been the preferred choice between the sticks. The former North Carolina keeper has allowed 1.36 goals per 90, a significant improvement from Proulx's 2.50.
Still, Matt Potter, Bay FC's Head of Football and Interim Sporting Director had nothing but good things to say.
“Lysianne showed a great commitment and work ethic from day one with the club, and we are thankful for her contributions to Bay FC in the team’s inaugural NWSL season," said Potter per Bay's statement.
Rowland and 21-year-old undrafted rookie Emmie Allen are the only two healthy goalkeepers on the roster at this point, with Melissa Lowder out with an ACL injury. We'd expect Bay to bring in someone for depth purposes.
After making six starts in the NWSL, Proulx heads off to play professional football in now her third continent across the globe. She came to the West Coast after tallying 50 saves during over season with Melbourne City down in Australia.
Her new club, Juventus, begins the new campaign against last season's fourth place finishers Sassuolo on September 1 at the Stadio Enzo Ricci.
NWSL news: Portland transfers Portuguese forward Ana Dias to Tigres less than 160 days after moving over from Russian side ZFK Zenit
Ana Dias' first stint in the NWSL lasted just 159 days as Portland Thorns FC shipped the forward to Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL, in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee.
The transfer makes logical sense for both sides. The Thorns recently brought in two young forwards via trades -- Alexa Spaanstra and Reilyn Turner -- who merit playing time in Rob Gale's system. Dias, on the other hand, has struggled to see the pitch much for the Oregon outfit, scoring one goal in 10 outings in league play (227 minutes).
In Summer Cup play, Dias did convert the fourth goal of Portland's 5-0 drubbing against Club Tijuana to kick off the group stages.
“We want to thank Ana for her time with our Club,” said General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc. “She has been a great teammate and has played an important part of our success this season. We wish her the best moving forward.”
Dias' new club is in the midst of its season -- the Apertura 2024. The six-time Liga MX Femenil champions have outscored their opponents 18-2 en route to a perfect record through the first five games. They'll meet an outfit from central Mexico next, Club Necaxa Femenil, on home soil Thursday.