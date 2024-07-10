NWSL news: Arnold moves to Thorns, Dyke pens new deal with Orlando, and more
- Australian international Mackenzie Arnold adds to Portland Thorns FC's goalkeeping depth, agreeing to a deal through 2026 with an option.
- Orlando rookie Cori Dyke inks a new contract with the league leaders.
- Forward Rosemonde Kouassi officially joins the Washington Spirit.
NWSL news: Longtime West Ham United goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold joins Portland Thorns FC through the 2026 season with a mutual option
In search of some goalkeeping depth with Bella Bixby on maternity leave, Portland Thorns FC went out and snatched up one of the world's best. The three-time NWSL champions signed Australian international Mackenzie Arnold to a deal through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027.
Arnold, who announced she was leaving West Ham United of the Women's Super League after four seasons on June 30 via social media, finished third in the race in The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award just this past January for her sensational play at the World Cup.
Per the club, "Arnold will join the Thorns following the completion of her time at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, and is eligible for competition once the secondary transfer window opens, pending receipt of her ITC and P-1 visa."
"I want to win games and bring more championships and Shields to the club," said Arnold. "I've heard so much about the success and the history of the club, and I think it's just something I've always wanted to be a part of. I hope to play my part and bring the success to the team."
I don't think anyone in the league is going to say Shelby Hogan is a below-average goalkeeper. The former Providence shot-stopper has done quite a good job filling in full-time this season in the absence of Bixby. Arnold just brings a completely different level of quality and experience to the table few in the world possess.
The three-time A-League Goalkeeper of the Year piled up over 70 WSL appearances for the Irons since signing in July 2020. She previously was a part of the Chicago Red Stars, a club she signed with in 2019, but never made a single appearance with Alyssa Naeher acting as the number one option. On a team that hardly helped her out in the backline, Arnold finished top-three in saves among WSL goalkeepers in her final three seasons in East London.
Arnold made an even bigger name for herself last summer, leading the Women's World Cup in clean sheets in addition to making three penalty saves to lift her nation into the semifinals for the first time in its history.
NWSL news: Rookie Cori Dyke agrees to a new contract with the Orlando Pride, keeping her in the Sunshine State through 2025
Days after giving Kansas City Current its first defeat of the campaign, the Orlando Pride made a move to lock down one of its young versatile talents. Midfielder/defender Cory Dyke will remain in purple past the 2024 season, agreeing to a contract extension through 2025 with a mutual option for 2026.
Dyke, who played her collegiate football at Penn State, was drafted by the Pride with the 22nd overall selection, just four selections after her college teammate Ellie Wheeler went to Kansas City. So far in the Sunshine State, the versatile central midfielder has made 11 appearances, starting in one match against San Diego Wave FC on June 7 at Snapdragon Stadium.
Dyke played mostly in the center of the midfield in her first three years in college, but shifted to the center of defense for her final campaign. She didn't just flourish, the Colorado native became Penn State’s seventh Big Ten Defender of the Year in program history.
How she grows into Orlando's system and where Hines sees her best fitting in is something to keep an eye on. That ability to transition between two lines is intriguing. We'll likely see her feature a little more in the upcoming NWSL X Liga MXF Summer Cup kicking off on Saturday, July 20.
NWSL news: Washington officially brings in forward Rosemonde Kouassi from FC Fleury 91, signs four-year deal
Jonatan Giráldez just continues to stack talent. In his quest to continue that winning success in the United States, the Washington Spirit officially added another enticing attacking piece to the fold on Wednesday. The Ivorian international Rosemonde Kouassi will join the NWSL outfit from FC Fleury 91 Cœur d’Essonne in exchange for a transfer fee. Kouassi inked a four-year contract through the end of the 2027 season, and per the club, will be eligible to join the team on July 15. Per reports, Arsenal Women were interested in sin
Kouassi is only 22 years young. She made 41 starts in 53 games in three campaigns in the Division 1 Féminine with a consistent top-five finisher FC Fleury 91. Her pace and coolness in front of the goal are what separates her from the pack. Kouassi is very much a livewire with the ball at her feet, tallying 21 goals to go along with 12 assists in just over 3,800 minutes in the French top flight.
Hopefully, she'll get some time in the upcoming Summer Cup on the wing with Trinity Rodman battling for the gold in France. There is still a lot of growth to happen for this player in the coming years but with the tools she has shown across the pond, this could be a slam dunk transfer. She is no joke. Not only is it the eye test but the numbers don't lie. She sits in the 97th percentile in carries into the penalty area and non-penalty expected goals. That's pretty good if you ask me.
This is the third international-level player Washington has announced since April. The addition of Leicy Santos became a reality on April 2 while Esme Morgan's move was made public on June 13.