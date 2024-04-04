NWSL news: Bachmann makes the move to H-Town, Berman gives expansion update, and more
- Paris Saint-Germain forward Ramona Bachmann links up with Fran Alonso and Houston Dash on a deal through 2026
- The location of the 16th club to join the league is set to be announced at the start of Q4 this year per ESPN and Jessica Berman
- Racing Louisville's Elexa Bahr talks about her move to the NWSL and being at Racing
If you didn't already know -- the NWSL transfer window is still very much open. On Wednesday, the Houston Dash locked up the services of ex-Chelsea attacker and current Swiss international Ramona Bachmann through the 2026 campaign. Per the club, the transfer is still pending receipt of her P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. Neither Paris Saint-Germain nor the Dash released the exact transfer fee that was exchanged for the 33-year-old.
Bachmann piled up 10 goal involvements for the French power last year but has not appeared for PSG in the league or in Europe since February 2 in a 1-1 draw where she herself executed the crucial assist. The veteran forward has completed professionally all over Europe including spells in Sweden, England, France, and even the United States during the days of the old Women's Professional Soccer League (WPS). She has been in the French capital since July 2020 after winning two Women's Super League titles and an FA Cup with Emma Hayes' West Londoners.
"The accolades Ramona has won speak for themselves and we are thrilled to add a veteran that has not only competed at the highest level, but won major trophies along the way," Dash general manager Alex Singer explained. "She adds a new dimension to how we approach our offense and capitalize on the opportunities we create in the final third. We look forward to watching her impact both on and off the field.”
Across her four years with PSG, Bachmann contributed to 21 goals per FBref with the last campaign being the most successful. Only French superstar Kadidiatou Diani had more goal involvements during the 2022-23 season for the one-time league winners than the versatile Swiss threat. From the outside, this is a confusing transfer for most given how much quality is already in the Houston attack.
Sure it didn't find the back of the net often last year, but defensive reinforcements are much more necessary especially after Caprice Dydasco took her talents to Bay FC over the offseason. Expect the five-time Damallsvenskan champion to serve as the winger opposite of the franchise's centerpiece Maria Sanchez.
Her work rate off the ball should allow her to cause havoc amid the opposition's build-up. She ranks in the 84th percentile for attacking midfielders/wingers for interceptions per 90 minutes. Bachmann is also exceptional at taking players one-on-one, an attitude that is true for a lot of Houston's forward-minded players. No club has more successful take-ons in the NWSL this season than Alonso's Dash.
NWSL news: Jessica Berman says that the league is "comfortably on track" to choose the location and ownership group for the 16th club later this year
A decision on the franchise that is set to join Boston in 2026 should be announced at the beginning of NWSL's quarter four later this year. Per an interview with ESPN this week, Jessica Berman expressed that the league is "comfortably on track" to select the bid of the final club for the next round of league expansion in 2026.
Women's football will return to the "City of Champions" after six years without it. An all-female ownership group submitted plans to renovate White Stadium, a 10,519-seat facility located in Franklin Park, an idea that has received a lot of pushback in the city of Boston. Recently though, a judge ruled for the renovation, denying a lawsuit brought up by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and 21 residents just a week or so ago.
Numerous groups have been made public about their desire to secure an NWSL franchise in their area including Denver, Cleveland, and Minnesota, a group that just came to light from a recent ownership town hall meeting. Berman made note of the fact that they're seeking "a compelling media market" that is in a good place geographically. The bar is higher than ever with the kind of money we've seen NWSL teams sell for over the last few months. The league aims to make sure that the next franchise that joins can have "priority" in the building in which they are running operations.
NWSL news: Racing Louisville winger Elexa Bahr told the club to "just give me a shot" in the offseason
Out of the gate this season, Racing Louisville FC has struggled to pick up wins. Elexa Bahr though has made quite the impression through the first three weeks. The Colombian international has a goal and an assist in three starts on the right flank for Bev Yanez and Racing. Only the Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu has more involvements on the Kentucky outfit. In an interview with SB Nation's All For XI, Bahr brought down her feeling of being in Louisville, and how the process of moving to the NWSL worked.
“I literally told Ryan and Bev, just give me a shot,” the Colombian explained to All For XI. “Just give me a shot and I’ll be your dark horse and I will give you everything I’ve got.”
So far, Bahr has fit like a glove, bringing a unique athletic style of play to a club that hopes it can break into that postseason picture for the first time this year. She is impossible to take your eyes off of throughout the course of 90 minutes. The ex-University of South Carolina player is incredibly technical, confident on the ball, and more than capable of executing that highlight-reel play in the final third. Her chip against Orlando Pride from outside the box has to be one of the goals of the season so far. Sure, this is a new team in so many ways, but the Georgia native made it clear in her interview with All For XI that the goal is to win.
Yanez values Bahr's quality in all aspects on the pitch, stating, "I think she’s showcased a lot of different attributes to her game that we’re just very proud of and obviously very, very excited to have her here at Racing.”
The next step for the Colombian and this new-look front three is to put together a complete 90-minute performance, ending in three points.