NWSL news: Bahr joins Racing, Phair adds to ACFC's youth, KC hires new president, and more
In today's NWSL news, Colombian international Elexa Bahr pens a deal with Racing Louisville, 16-year-old Casey Phair signs with Angel City, Kansas City Current hire Raven Jemison as new president, and more.
The club put it perfectly, they're "here to raise the Bahr." Bev Yanez and Racing Louisville FC are out here cooking in the international market. Colombian international Elexa Bahr became the latest addition to Racing's attacking unit, signing a two-year deal after spending the 2023 campaign with the Liga Profesional Femenina powerhouse América de Cali.
Bahr was critical in her side clinching the top spot in the first stage of the league season before falling short to Independiente Santa Fe by two goals in the knockout tournament. The 25-year-old Georgia native was one of five players on the Cali outfit with six or more goals, one of them being C.F. Pachuca's latest recruit Catalina Usme.
The forward originally competed internationally for Honduras at the youth level, but due to her mother being Colombian, Bahr was able to switch up her allegiances. In total, the ex-Deportivo Cali player has started in 10 contests for Las Cafeteras, serving as mostly a winger. We may see her slot into that "Paige Monaghan-type" role on either of the flanks just above Carson Pickett or Lauren Milliet. With her, Linda Motlhalo, Uchenna Kanu, Kirsten Wright, Racing will without question have options. Yanez gave her take on the kind of impact Bahr could have in Kentucky.
“We truly believe Elexa’s fluidity and ability will enhance our group’s attack," Yanez said. “She has a strong willingness and vision to work on both sides of the ball in when and how to be involved. She wants to be effective in all capacities, and we are so excited she will be in purple.”
Bahr was born and raised in the United States, attending the University of South Carolina to play her collegiate soccer. That's where Bahr broke out, becoming the joint program leader in total points amassed in an NCAA Tournament. She was teammates with some current NWSL players during her time there including Ryan Gareis, Riley Tanner, Savannah McCaskill, and Red Stars defender Tatumn Milazzo.