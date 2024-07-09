NWSL news: Camberos to return to Mexico, Grosso to Red Stars confirmed, and more
NWSL news: Per multiple reports, Mexican international Scarlett Camberos is set to head back to Liga MX Femenil with Apertura 2024 resuming in late July
It looks like Scarlett Camberos' time in the National Women's Soccer League has come to an end. Per reports including one from Carlos Rodrigo Hernández, a FOX Sports reporter, the Mexican international is "close to signing" back with Club América Femenil after a little over a season and a half in the United States with two California clubs.
Zaritzi Sosa of TUDN reported that Camberos "will arrive in the next few days" and "has already reached an agreement with the club" after leaving over a year ago for safety reasons following numerous online harassment episodes that went unpunished. She recorded 18 goals in 41 appearances during her first stint with the Mexican powerhouse. The San Diego native led América Femenil with 11 goals during Clausura 2022, the third most by a player in that tournament.
In support of her mental health and well-being, Camberos requested a transfer, joining Angel City in March 2023. In one season in the City of Angels, the Mexican attacker collected one goal and three assists before being dealt for $50,000 in allocation money to expansion outfit Bay FC last December.
Las Águilas just began their quest for a second Apertura crown with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul Femenil thanks to Dalia Molina. It was Cruz's first ever win over its rivals America.
NWSL news: Ex-Juventus midfielder Julia Grosso joins the Chicago Red Stars on a permanent contract through the 2026 campaign
It was only a matter of time. The rumors of a dynamic Canadian midfielder coming to the NWSL proved to be true on Monday morning as the Chicago Red Stars announced the signing of Julia Grosso. The former Texas Longhorn, who had been with Juventus since December 2021, inked a three-year contract through the 2026 season.
With Lorne Donaldson's Red Stars battling for a postseason position, the addition of Grosso could provide just the attacking boost the club needs to solidify its place in this new eight-team postseason. Grosso can play in multiple positions in the midfield — the six, the 10, the eight, or even out wide if asked to do so. The left-footed midfielder is incredibly technical on the ball and provides the kind of class in creating chances Chicago needs. She'll join the Midwest club following her experience at the Olympics in France with Canada.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Red Stars and can’t wait to hit the field every weekend and give it my all,” said Grosso. “I’ve heard that Red Star fans are super passionate, so I’m excited to be a part of that. I’m looking forward to playing alongside the talented players in Chicago for the rest of the season and beyond."
Per FBref, Grosso is in the 96th percentile in shot creating actions, and pass completion percentage among midfielders. In 43 starts in Serie A, the versatile midfielder collected nine goals and eight assists. She finished the 2022 season as the only player in the Italian top flight under the age of 2022 with at least four assists.
NWSL news: Angel City's Gisele Thompson will miss the upcoming U-20 USWYNT camp after sustaining an injury against Gotham
Gisele Thompson, who was seen leaving BMO Stadium in a walking boot this past weekend has been ruled out for the next U-20 USWYNT camp in Atlanta as the team preps for the U-20 World Cup in September. Thompson was among the seven NWSL representatives on Tracey Kevins's team that is set to play two international matches against Mexico on July 13 and 16. Carla Small, a Clemson commit will take her place.
The 18-year-old went down awkwardly in the 64th minute against NJ/NY Gotham FC attempting to create an opportunity in the final third. Thompson had her foot stepped on by Mandy Freeman and immediately sought treatment from the ACFC medical staff. The L.A. native has been a consistent piece out wide for Becki Tweed as of late, making eight starts on both flanks since May 18. She has been reliable, and dynamic in a creative attacking role, bringing life to a team that needs it hunting down a postseason spot.
Thompson, who had already dealt with an injury earlier this season, hopes this is not a long-term setback especially considering her increased role as of late.