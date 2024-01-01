NWSL news: Dunn to Gotham becomes official, Onumonu dealt to Utah, Cox linked to NWSL, and more
- USWNT star Crystal Dunn returns home, signs multi-year deal with NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Defending champions send forward Ifeoma Onumonu to Royals for allocation money
- Panamanian midfielder Marta Cox to leave Pachuca Femenil, linked with NWSL per source
- Washington's Tori Huster announces her retirement from the game of football
NWSL news: Crystal Dunn inks deal through 2026 with defending champions, returning to her home state
What we all thought a few weeks ago has become a reality. The rich just keep getting richer. Only two clubs have ever repeated as league champions. Juan Carlos Amoros' crew are gunning to be the third. With Kristie Mewis heading across the pond, NJ/NY Gotham FC has signed USWNT international Crystal Dunn to a contract through the 2026 campaign to replenish depth in the midfield.
Dunn, a native of New Hype Park in Long Island returns to her home state for the first time in her professional career. This is what free agency in the NWSL was implemented for. We've seen it so many times so far this offseason. These footballers now have the chance to go back to represent the area in which they once called home years ago. Gotham's General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West gave her take on the addition:
“Crystal is a high-caliber player and champion who brings amazing energy to everything she does, both on and off the field. Adding an incredible player like Crystal to our championship roster is an exciting step forward for the club and our fans.”
The league MVP in 2015 possesses elite versatility that will make it interesting to see where Amoros deploys her in 2024. The growth of Jenna Nighswonger and the Brazilian Bruninha as one of the best wing back duos will complement Dunn, one of the most elite attack-minded midfielders in the history of the league. It'll be up to who else joins her this offseason that'd decide where in that line she plays. In her first full campaign since her pregnancy, Dunn was a part of the NWSL's most potent offense, finishing as one of five players on Mike Norris' squad to contribute to six or more goals.
NWSL news: Nigerian international Ify Onumonu traded to a new expansion outfit after three campaigns with NJ/NY Gotham FC
Amy Rodriguez's attack is beginning to take shape. Via a trade with the defending champion Gotham FC, Nigerian Ifeoma Onumonu or as she is most commonly called, "Ify" has moved to Utah Royals FC. The New York-based side will receive $40,000 in allocation money. The 29-year-old becomes the fifth forward to join the expansion side (counting Imani Dorsey who can play wing back as well).
The ex-No. 8 overall selection featured as a starter in three out of Nigeria's four Women's World Cup matches this past summer. It is also worth noting that Onumonu will join forces with three of her former teammates from the New York/New Jersey side. She'll add depth to Utah's attacking wingers which already includes players like Paige Monaghan, Michele Vasconcelos, and Cameron Tucker.
The ex-University of California attacker played a part in 17 total goals for the New York-based outfit across three league seasons, 10 of which were her goals per FBref. Her best pro campaign was without question 2021, her first with Gotham. The Nigerian was named a part of the NWSL's Best XI Second Team, finishing as the league's top goal contributor with 12. One of the reasons it appears that Onumonu was attracted to the Royals was because of the kind of football Rodriguez seeks to play.
“I’m quite excited for our style of play. Amy mentioned that we will look to mix some of what Man City and Bayern Munich try to do – keep the ball, if you lose it, get it back as quickly as possible. This is what interests me – at this point in my career, I want to play with the ball and not run around mindlessly or get caught in kick-and-run."