NWSL news: Five more clubs have double protection, Angelina to Orlando, Bay FC produces historic sponsorship deal
- Seven clubs now have double expansion protection after an abundance of deals
- Brazilian midfielder Angelina pens three-year deal with Pride
- Bay FC constructs largest sponsorship deal in NWSL history
No league knows how to produce bedlam like the NWSL. It's like a roller coaster ride with no straightaways, especially during expansion season. If your brain hurts following yesterday, you are not alone. We're all still trying to recover. 9 a.m. EST was the transaction deadline prior to Friday's draft, but over the span of a few hours, the deals for protection slowly became public.
After Washington Spirit locked up full draft protection by dealing a few January picks and Dorian Bailey, Portland, NJ/NY Gotham FC, Houston Dash, Angel City FC, and Kansas City Current followed suit. Here's how it all panned out:
Final Five Clubs with Double Expansion Draft Protection and How Each Obtained It
1. Portland Thorns
Emily Menges to Bay FC in exchange for $75,000 in Allocation Money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.
Forward Hannah Betfort, $10,000 in Allocation Money, and the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft to Utah Royals for 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.
2. Angel City FC
23-year-old Mexican international forward Scarlett Camberos to Bay FC for $50,000 in Allocation Money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.
$100,000 in Allocation Money and a 2024 international roster spot sent to Utah Royals FC in 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.
3. Kansas City Current
Defender Kate Del Fava and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft shipped to Utah Royals FC in exchange for $75,000 in Allocation Money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection
Note: Already had protection from Bay FC following Alex Loera deal
4. Houston Dash
Midfielder Joelle Anderson and $25,000 in Allocation Money dealt to Bay FC for 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection
Forward Cameron Tucker and $50,000 in Allocation Money traded to Utah Royals in exchange for 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection
5. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Standout goalkeeper Mandy Haught moved to Utah Royals FC with $150,000 in Allocation Money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection going to the East Coast side.
Defender Ellie Jean and $130,000 in Allocation Money sent to Bay FC, the No. 28 and No. 42 overall picks in the 2024 NWSL Draft dealt to Racing Louisville, and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection assured for the defending champions.
NWSL news: Ex-Reign midfielder Angelina joins three Brazilian teammates in Orlando for three years
Orlando is the Brazil of the United States. At least, when it comes to the NWSL. With three Brazilians already on the Pride, ex-OL Reign midfielder Angelina inked a three-year deal with the club. The New Jersey native competed in 35 contests across the league and Challenge Cup over three campaigns with the Seattle outfit according to FBref.
In 2023, the former No. 6 for the Reign played a part in four games. Most of that was due to the World Cup and her recovery from an ACL injury sustained during the summer of 2022 in the Copa América Final against Colombia. Angelina returned to Laura Harvey's starting XI in the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals where she played a part in 65 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Racing Louisville.
It is quite clear that the 23-year-old is excited to join her international teammates.
“I am really looking forward to being a part of the Orlando Pride. It’s such an exciting opportunity that the team has to make history moving forward. My goal is to help this team achieve great things and be a part of a championship side. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and all of the fans in the city of Orlando!”
NWSL news: Bay FC produces largest sponsorship deal in NWSL history with Sutter Health
The northern California outfit has only been in existence for a few months, yet it is already doing things nobody in this league has done before. This morning, Bay FC announced its first founding partner, Sutter Health, a "Northern California-based not-for-profit integrated health system." The two groups are joining forces to invest in "community health and wellness programs for young people."
The company will serve as the club's official medial partner, and front-of-kit sponsor through 2028. Here's the kicker though. According to Forbes, the agreement is said to be worth $2.6 million on average annually across the next five years, reaching a total of $13 million. The numbers just keep getting bigger in this league. In order to become an expansion side, Bay FC paid $53 million, a current record for an expansion fee.
The California side is not the only club that has a sponsor based around healthcare. Last season, eight clubs had either a front-of-kit or back of jersey sponsor that was a company within the healthcare/wellness industry.