NWSL news: Foederer to Utah, ACFC re-sign Reid and Eddy, Barnhart back with Spirit, Yanez leaves Wave
In today's NWSL news, Dutch youngster Dana Foederer joins Utah Royals, Megan Reid re-signs with Angel City, Shae Yanez heads back to England, and Nicole Barnhart returns to Washington.
NWSL news: 21-year-old Dana Foederer bids farewell to the Netherlands, pens deal with expansion outfit, Utah Royals FC
For the second time this week, Utah Royals FC has added even more depth to its midfield. On Tuesday, it was Agnes Nyberg. On Friday, Amy Rodriguez and Utah acquired 21-year-old Dana Foederer from the Dutch top-flight club Fortuna Sittard. The agreement spans across both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Foederer departs the club she started 29 games for in the league per FBref, helping the Sittard side clinch third place in its first campaign in the Eredivisie last year. She was one of eight players within the squad to play a role in over 1,500 minutes in the league over the course of that inaugural season. The 17th addition to Utah served predominantly as a defensive midfielder on the left side of a double pivot but has shown the ability to contribute offensively as well.
The midfielder found the back of the net in consecutive wins by more than four goals in late 2022 for the Sittard outfit. It's not only her role for her previous club that stands out. Foederer has played in the Champions League against Barcelona in the past and for one of the Netherlands' biggest clubs, PSV on nine occasions. Here's what the youngster said about what she hopes to bring to her new team under Rodriguez:
"I consider myself a technical player, and I expect to fit in very well to her vision for how we want to play. I like to keep possession of the ball, we won’t just kick and run, there are so many reasons this is the perfect move for me to come play for the Utah Royals."
NWSL news: Angel City FC re-sign defenders Elizabeth Eddy and Megan Reid through the 2025 campaign
Sarah Gordon can't do it all on her own. Angel City knows that. That's why the club went out of the past two days and inked new deals with Megan Reid and Elizabeth Eddy. Both contracts run through the conclusion of the 2025 campaign. The participation in the Coachella Valley Invitational was announced alongside Bay FC, San Diego Wave, and Portland Thorns this week, emphasizing the need to construct these rosters within the next few weeks.
With Vanessa Gilles being out of the picture for the foreseeable future, locking these individuals down was important in order to maintain some stability defensively. Reid played more regular season minutes in ACFC's first campaign than anybody, becoming the club's first Ironwoman. The 27-year-old slotted in as the right-sided center back within a back four, partnered more often than not with Paige Nielsen in 2021.
Eddy just joined the Southern California outfit in the middle for 2023, coming in as a National Team Replacement Player during the 2023 Women's World Cup. ACFC kept the winger around, signing her to a full-time contract on August 17. Eddy has started in one contest since her move, playing a part on the left flank in a Challenge Cup win over Portland Thorns. In the club's release, Eddy expressed her enthusiasm to be extending her time with a club out of her home state:
"I am so excited to be returning to play for Angel City. It is a dream come true to play for Coach Becki in my hometown for two more years. It's a one-in-a-million chance to continue growing as a player, help my team win games, and do everything to bring a championship home. Being able to do what you love and be near family is rare, and I am just so grateful."
NWSL news: Goalkeeper Shae Yanez returns to England while Nicole Barnhart extends her stay in Washington
On Friday, Nicole Barnhart returned to the NWSL for yet another year, but Shae Yanez has made the move back to the country she left last April.
The University of Tennessee product came to San Diego in April after serving as London City Lionesses' co-captain for two campaigns. She collected a club-record 24 clean sheets in 72 appearances in Dartford. Now, after serving as Casey Stoney's No. 1 eight times last season, Yanez returns to England, becoming a part of Women's Super League outfit Bristol City. The Robins have struggled with injuries in that position all season, being forced to call back Olivia Clark from her loan spell at Watford after Francesca Bentley went down due to an injury. Yanez will link up with her former London City teammates Jamie-Lee Napier, and Amy Rodgers in Bristol. Here's what the stop-stopper said upon putting pen to paper on an agreement:
"I’m super excited to be here and I’m really looking forward to getting started. I’m glad we could get the deal done because it’s always been a dream to play in this league."
Barnhart, Washington's 42-year-old goalkeeper remains in the nation's capital, potentially her final ride after spending 12 years competing in the NWSL. Kansas City released Barnhart in the summer of 2021, allowing the Spirit to ink a contract with the Pennsylvania native in January 2022.
The ex-Utah Royal has really been through it all, observing with her own eyes the growth women's football has gone through from 2006 to present day in the States. She still holds the current record for most clean sheets at 52, just ahead of KC Current keeper Adrianna Franch. Seven of her 141 total NWSL starts have come in a Spirit kit. She'll provide depth and a much-needed veteran presence to a club that has yet to announce a new manager.