NWSL news: Robinson sustained torn ACL, Chanda confirmed by Orlando, and more

NWSL news: KC Current received devasting news as central defender Gabrielle Robinson is set to miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a torn ACL
The league lost a good one for the rest of 2024. From the 26' in Utah last Saturday, it just didn't look good. On Thursday afternoon, our worst fears became a reality. The 22-year-old ex-West Virginia University defender Gabrielle Robinson will be sidelined for the rest of this bounce-back season for Kansas City Current. The club announced that one of its defensive rocks has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the first half of KC's triumph over expansion side, Utah Royals FC.
The four-year starter for WVU was selected by the Current in the second round of last year's college draft. Despite KC's poor defensive record, Robinson stood out from the rest of the first-year defenders. She logged 1700 minutes as one of the two center backs within the Current's back four while ranking top-25 in the league in total interceptions and clearances.
This season, Robinson is one of two KC field players, along with Claire Hutton to start in all 11 contests. The Current's No. 24 is remarkably one of just two players in the entire NWSL this year with at least 18 blocks and 50 clearances. The other — new Chicago Red Star Natalia Kuikka. Reminder, she's only 22. Thought that was important.
Robinson is expected to make a full recovery according to the club.
The Current's new sideline leader Vlatko Andonovski gave his take on the gut-wrenching news, stating, “She has worked so hard to make an impact on our club. She has one of the best attitudes around this injury and we are confident she will make a full return as she tackles her recovery process with a positive attitude."
NWSL news: The Orlando Pride increased its Zambian contingent, bringing in midfielder Grace Chanda on a deal through 2025 with an option
Rumors have now shifted into reality. Zambian Grace Chanda was reported to be NWSL bound by BolaNews, and on Thursday, that was confirmed. The Orlando Pride revealed that the now former Madrid CFF midfielder has agreed to a contract until 2025 with an option for 2026. She will not join the NWSL outfit until after the Paris Olympics this summer.
"Grace offers added versatility, speed, and technical skill and is tenacity and joy personified on the pitch," Orlando VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Haley Carter explained, "We look forward to her arrival and getting her settled in the City Beautiful and can't wait to see her in purple!”
Chanda, the Football Association of Zambia Women's Player of the Year and Golden Boot Winner has only played in two games for Madrid CFF this season due to illness. That forced her to miss the 2023 Women's World Cup and eight months of competitive football. In 2022, she was voted as the runner-up for the 2022 CAF Women’s Footballer of the Year Award, which Asisat Oshoala, the current Bay FC won.
Chanda's creativity going forward is going to add even more flare to a thriving Orlando attack. She could make her first regular season appearance for the Pride on August 23 when Seb Hines' crew travels to H-Town for a meeting with the Houston Dash.
Chanda and Zambia were drawn into an extraordinarily tough Group B, competing against the USWNT, Germany, and Australia. It'll open its second Olympic Games against Emma Hayes' Red, White, and Blue on July 25 in Nice, France.
NWSL news: The NWSL released the agenda for Pride Month, highlighted by a panel dubbed, "NWSL Talking Pride"
Since 1999 when President Clinton made a declaration, June has always been known as "Pride Month" in the United States, a time to collaborate and recognize the spirited diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. Around the country, it has become a celebration, and the NWSL is once again going to be a part of it. Per a statement sent out by the NWSL, the plans for this upcoming Pride celebration have been announced. It includes campaigns, partnerships, and more than one initiative.
The backbone of the league's festivities is set to be "NWSL Talking Pride", a panel presented by Google Pixel, "featuring former NWSL athlete Ali Krieger and other leaders in the LGBTQIA+ community at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City." Even if you can't attend, you'll be able to watch it on NWSL+ and the NWSL’s YouTube channel.
Pride jerseys and tops are back as well. As a fan, you'll be able to purchase the special edition Pride jerseys at NWSLShop.com among other items that include new Pride designs for all 14 clubs. The best part: 10% of all Pride proceeds will be donated to Athlete Ally.
Another notable piece of the announcement is its "Pride Plays Here" spot. It is narrated by NWSL great Megan Rapinoe, boosting "the way sports can help inspire meaningful change." That video can be seen below.
For the second consecutive year, the NWSL will join forces with LGBTQIA+ advocacy group Athlete Ally in June for a campaign named, "Playing for Pride 365." For each goal or assist, the NWSL will donate $150 in June "in support of increasing inclusivity and acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community in the world of sports."