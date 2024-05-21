NWSL news: Gotham to host Chelsea in August, rumored NWSL target Grosso confirmed Juve departure, and more
NWSL news: Seven-time Women's Super League winners, Chelsea Women will head to Red Bull Arena for a friendly with NJ/NY Gotham FC, both clubs announced Monday
Champions collide on the East Coast this summer. The holders of the women's football crown in the United States vs. the long-time queens of English club football. Just a few days after Emma Hayes saw her historic tenure with Chelsea Women conclude with the most magical of endings, NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Blues announced a friendly contest set for August 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.
The women's football Olympic Gold Medal match at the Parc des Princes in Paris is nine days prior to this fixture. Gotham's return to NWSL league play against Portland Thorns is five days later. It'll be a temperature check for the West Londoners under a new manager (likely Lyon's Sonia Bompastor) following Hayes'' 12-year reign with the Women's Super League season not starting up again until the weekend of September 21 and 22.
Gotham's current No. 1 goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger could compete against her former club for the first time since leaving England in April. In five years under Hayes' tutelage, the German standout made over 110 appearances, helping to capture four WSL titles and three Women's FA Cups. The goalkeeping icon was at the center of some of the most memorable moments in CFCW history including that remarkable UEFA Champions League comeback over Lyon last year.
While it has not been confirmed just yet as of the time of writing by either club, the Washington Spirit is reported to be playing Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal in August per ESPN's Emily Keogh and Jeff Kassouf.
NWSL news: Canadian international Julia Grosso, a player linked to the NWSL, made her departure from Juventus public via social media
How about more Canadian firepower in the NWSL? Sounds pretty good, if you ask us. Yesterday, following numerous reports, 23-year-old midfielder Julia Grosso officially confirmed that she is leaving Juventus after three years. The Canadian international released a statement on her Instagram off the back of the conclusion of the Italian outfit's campaign on Saturday against Sassuolo.
During her career in Turin, she lifted one Scudetto in 2021-22, and two Coppa Italia to go along with another two pieces of silverware through the Supercoppa Italiana. In the 2022/2023 Serie A campaign, Grosso was one of four players along with Lineth Beerensteyn, another player out of Juve's doors this summer to compete in over 1,200 minutes and be involved in at least 10 goals.
According to Mauro Munno, Grosso, and her party "see a future in the USA" after 73 outings and 10 goals in Juve colors. A key reason for this potential move is the increased visibility to receive a more consistent role within the national team. It is no secret that we've seen a decrease in her playing time on the international stage over the last few months. Despite starting in all three Women's World Cup group stage matches, Grosso has not fit into Canada's new 4-2-3-1 system under Beverly Priestman, failing to earn a start since September.
Seven players from that SheBelieves Cup roster back in April currently play in the United States women's football top flight, two of which are on Portland Thorns. This does not discredit the speculation we saw a few months ago that linked the dynamic midfielder to Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Due to those lackluster defensive numbers at the club level, the ex-Texas Longhorn doesn't seem to fit in as one of those two in a double-pivot. Her best role is more like a number eight, or potentially as an inverted winger, getting on the ball and creating havoc with distribution and solo ball progression. Per FBref, she sits in the 90th percentile or higher in shot-creating actions, non-penalty goals, progressive carries, and pass completion percentage. Her versatility is quite attractive, so it is likely multiple NWSL clubs are bidding for her services.
NWSL news: 20-year-old Tarciane opened up for the first time since the move, discussing why she chose to leave her home country for the NWSL
Though the club has improved over the last few weeks, Houston Dash could use some more defensive-minded assets. The good news is that it acquired one just before the window shut last month for the third-highest transfer fee ever recorded in the women's game. Brazilian youngster Tarciane arrived in the Space City for her first day of training on May 16 according to the club's social media, just a day prior to that two-goal defeat to Portland. The former Corinthians defender dove into the move in a recent interview with Bayou City Soccer, expressing how tough of a decision it truly was.
"To leave Brazil, to be away from family and friends, not knowing the language. I had to really think about this but also on the other side, I’ll be joining a big club here with an even greater platform to for my career to grow," stated the young defender. "I did this for them, I made this objective for them. I have this new challenge ahead of me and I have the comfort of knowing they are by my side."
In the interview, Tarciane said she picked Houston because "the club has the ambition to win and grow in the league." The Dash just hired a new coach this offseason in Fran Alonso, the ex-sideline leader of Celtic FC Women, a club he helped lead to two Scottish Women's Cups. Although it hasn't been the most positive of starts for the orange and black under Alonso, his side amassed two of its three highest xG totals so far this season in the last two contests.
Tarciane isn't the only Brazilian with the Dash this season. Andressa Alves came stateside last June after four seasons in Italy with A.S. Roma. Her support could be crucial for a quick integration into the team.
"She (Andressa) will have someone to talk in Portuguese but soon we both have to learn English; she has a head start on me. It will help us incorporate with the rest of the team. At the moment, I haven’t started English classes, but I will soon."