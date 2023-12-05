NWSL news: Gotham lead Dunn race, Boade resigns with NC, Lowdon departs Dash
- NJ/NY Gotham FC are out in front in race for Crystal Dunn
- Tess Boade inks two-year extension with Courage
- Sarah Lowdon says goodbye to Houston
NWSL news: Gotham reportedly leading the tug of war for ex-Thorn Crystal Dunn
In the midst of a quiet period in the NWSL, CBS Sports' Sandra Herrera dropped some news on one of the league's top free agents. Crystal Dunn, a member of the Portland Thorns for the past three seasons announced her intention to test the market on Nov. 9. Now, the list of her next club has been narrowed down.
According to Herrera, three clubs on the East Coast, Washington Spirit, NJ/NY Gotham FC, and Orlando Pride have expressed interest in signing the versatile USWNT midfielder. After missing out on Debinha, Seb Hines' side were prepared to pursue Dunn. In the report, it is said that the Pride made a massive offer that exceeded $400,000 to the 2019 World Cup winner. The interest is reportedly not mutual, ending the talks between the two sides for now.
Gotham, the closest franchise to Dunn's hometown in New Hyde Park are very much in the mix. Juan Carlos Amoros' side have the most clear-cut pitch in the entire league as the defending champions. Jenna Tonelli of The Equalizer reported that Dunn is intrigued about joining the Northeast outfit. Washington Spirit, one of the teams without a coach are also looking to add the 31-year-old, eyeing a return to the postseason. The question is what does Dunn want? Does she want to be close to home? Is money or winning going to be a bigger factor? We'll have to see, but for now, let the tug-of-war continue.
NWSL news: Tess Boade re-signs with North Carolina Courage after career best campaign
More than a week after sending Emily Gray and Frankie Tagliaferri to Utah, Sean Nahas' side have locked up 24-year-old Tess Boade for two more years. Per North Carolina Courage's statement, the deal is a two-year, guaranteed contract through the 2025 season. The Duke product becomes the sixth forward under contract through 2024.
From a trialist to a key rotational piece, Boade has developed into a valuable asset for NC since joining in 2022. In this past campaign, the forward started in 15 of the 14 matches in which she competed in, finishing tied for fourth with Narumi Miura, and Haley Hopkins in total goal contributions.
She began her second season with the Courage with an assist in two out of her first three league fixtures. Who knows what will transpire over the next few months in Cary, but this deal makes it clear that Boade is going to be a massive part to the future North Carolina frontline.
NWSL news: Sarah Lowdon says farewell to Houston, shutting down the idea of her becoming the full-time coach
The Lowden era in the Space City has come to a close. After serving as the club's interim head coach not once but twice, Sarah Lowdon has chosen to "pursue new opportunities." She was unbeaten in 10 of the 15 contests in which she managed for the Dash, serving as the top assistant to Sam Laity for the majority of 2023. There are no rumors on where her next move will be.
Whether that be a head coaching position or somewhere as an upper-level assistant again remains to be seen. As a Newcastle, England native, she could transition back home to the United Kingdom, possibly somewhere in the Women's Super League if something becomes open. Keep an eye on Lowdon in the NWSL though, here ties with Gotham's current leader make for a sensible move.