NWSL news: Gotham signs free agents Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett through 2026
Defending champions Gotham FC have made another huge splash in the NWSL offseason, signing Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett.
By Oliver Hunt
Gotham FC seems to be taking their superhero-themed name seriously, as they have signed two more highly sought-after free agents to their super team. OL Reign free agents Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett have signed with Gotham FC with contracts through 2026. Both players are 2019 World Cup champions and 2020 Olympic Bronze medalists. It’s hard to just hit the highlights of two incredible athletes of Lavelle and Sonnett’s caliber, but just to sum up.
Emily Sonnett is a two-time NWSL champion, an NWSL shield winner, and has 83 caps with the USWNT and two goals. She was traded from the Spirit to the Reign for the 2023 season, where she switched positions from centerback to defensive midfielder to help elevate Seattle to an NWSL championship final.
Under the direction of Laura Harvey, Sonnett was no doubt one of the best midfielders in the league, and took that experience with her to the 2023 World Cup where she had a standout performance in the United State’s last game against Sweden. Her willingness to be on the ball, strong direction and leadership, and impressive defensive work will surely elevate Gotham’s gameplay.
Rose Lavelle is one of the most talented attacking midfielders in the global game and has been with the Reign for three seasons. In that time she’s helped them win the NWSL Shield in 2022, scored six goals, and logged three assists. Lavelle’s talent goes far beyond numbers, a playmaker with magic moves, she dazzles the opposition with every touch on the ball. In ninety-two appearances for the USWNT, Lavelle has scored 24 goals and gotten 21 assists, including the second goal in the 2019 World Cup final, where she also won the Bronze Ball as recognition for being the third-best player at the tournament.
Combining these two signings with the talents of their national team teammates Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Lynn Williams, Midge Purce, and Kelley O’Hara is sure to yield positive results for Gotham this upcoming season. With the exit of midfielder Kristie Mewis to West Ham, the Bats will be looking to reinvent their midfield strategy, and having Lavelle, Sonnett, and Dunn gives head coach Juan Carlos Amorós a great place to start. Another benefit to having all these national team players in the same environment while competing for 2024 Olympic spots is that steel sharpens steel, with challenges often inspiring players to excel and providing invaluable experience to those in and out of the national team bubble.
Also, for Gotham fans concerned about losing half their team during international windows in the upcoming season, never fear. There will likely only be four international windows that overlap with the regular season, and the league has committed to breaking for those windows. Also, unlike the World Cup, the NWSL will suspend league play during the Olympic window, replacing that period with a different tournament that will not affect the playoff table.
At the end of the day, Gotham is making aggressive moves, much like a championship team should if they want to stay a championship team. There is a note of caution that a roster overhaul isn't awlays the best choice for preserving team chemistry. But given Amorós' dynamic style of play, every Gotham game will surely be worth tuning into.