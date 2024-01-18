NWSL news: Groom commits to Red Stars, Motlhalo to Racing, Kuikka departs Portland, and more
- Shea Groom trades the Space City for the Windy City, inks two-year deal with rebuilding Red Stars
- South African international and Scottish champion Linda Motlhalo heads to Louisville
- Natalia Kuikka announces her time in Portland is done while Gabby Provenzano extends stay with Thorns
NWSL news: Ex-Houston Dash attacker Shea Groom moves to Chi-Town, hoping to add dynamism going forward post-injury
The day after the Mallory Swanson news, Chicago Red Stars acquired another attack-minded player who could help the club in the goals department next season. Shea Groom, a midwest native who announced her departure from Houston Dash earlier this week signed a two-year deal with Lorne Donaldson's side. She'll bring both a veteran presence and a welcomed versatility in the attack to a side that lost more than just one of its difference-makers.
The 30-year-old now ex-Dash midfielder/forward was in the Space City for the last four years, helping lead the club to its only piece of silverware in 2020, the NWSL Challenge Cup. It has been a little bit of a rocky road for Groom over the last year or so. After recovering from an MCL tear, the forward tore her ACL almost immediately, forcing her to miss the rest of the 2023 season. In the two campaigns prior, Groom competed in 54 total games, contributing to a total of 12 goals during that span. It's a matter of health for the Texas A&M product in 2024.
She will be remembered for a lot of things in H-Town, but one of her standout moments came against Chicago, finding the back of the net to seal the Challenge Cup crown. Now, Groom will suit up for the opponent. With Bianca St Georges in North Carolina, it would be safe to say the 2016 NWSL Best XI Second Team member will slot in as the right winger. Still, Donaldson has a lot of options with her potential position.
Red Stars president, Karen Leetzow had nothing but great things to say once the signing was official:
“I could not be happier to welcome Shea to the Red Stars,” said Leetzow. “She is a proven player, and her experience will help us succeed on the pitch and help us develop our younger players. They will be competing with her every day at training and learning what it takes to a top player in this league.”
NWSL news: Racing Louisville FC continues to add to attack, signs South African Linda Motlhalo from Glasgow City FC
It's been clear for years now -- Racing Louisville FC want to bring in talent from all over the world. On Wednesday, Bev Yanez and Racing added another potential X-factor in the final third in a mission to crack into the postseason. South African midfielder/forward Linda Motlhalo was sent from the defending Scottish top-flight winners Glasgow City FC to Racing for an undisclosed fee. Motlhalo, then went on to ink a two-year contract with an option for a third.
This will not be her first go-round in the NWSL. The 25-year-old spent a short stint in Houston, scoring one goal in 20 starts for the club before being cut alongside her national team companion Thembi Kgatlana in February 2019. Her age can be deceiving. She was one of seven South Africans to contribute 300 or more minutes down under this summer. Motlhalo has amassed over 70 caps for her national team, been to two World Cups, won an African Cup of Nations, and helped lift the 2022–23 Scottish Women's Premier League title just this past May.
It's quite a lengthy resume for a player who has not even hit the prime of her career yet. She has been a part of some extremely significant goals too. At the World Cup, the winger netted one in the group stage against Argentina. In the 2023 African Cup of Nations, she found the back of the net in stoppage time of the semifinal against Zambia. Last May on the last day of the Scottish PL campaign,
Motlhalo broke the hearts of Celtic fans everywhere, intelligently finding Lauren Davidson for a title-sealing winner. It's exactly what Racing wants -- a player who isn't afraid of the spotlight or the importance of the game at hand.
With her now in the mix in addition to Uchenna Kanu, Kirsten Wright, Reilyn Turner, and Parker Goins among others, this Racing attack has what it takes to cause a mountain of issues for opposing clubs.
NWSL news: Finnish international defender Natalia Kuikka leaves Portland Thorns FC after three seasons while Gabby Provenzano extends her stay
This offseason for the clubs in the Pacific Northwest corner of the United States has been one of transition. Portland Thorns FC has seen Michele Vasconcelos, Crystal Dunn, Rikke Sevecke, Emily Menges, and Hannah Betfort all bid farewell to the Rose City, some via trade, others through free agency. On Wednesday, Portland lost another reliable veteran. Defender Natalia Kuikka took to social media to let the public know she will not be re-signing with the Thorns for a fourth campaign. Kansas City or potentially Houston are two clubs to look out for to snatch the Finn's services.
The Finnish international was a critical piece to the 2022 NWSL Champion's backline, slotting in for the most part as a right-back since she made her debut in May 2021. In total, the defender competed in 74 contests for the outfit from the Rose City, piling up seven assists, six of which in throughout the last two seasons. Mike Norris already found his replacement for Menges in Isabella Obaze, but how will the club fill the void of a player who has finished in the top five in total league minutes for the team in the past two seasons?
That was not the only piece of news coming out of Portland on Wednesday. Defender/midfielder Gabby Provenzano agreed to a one-year contract extension with the club. Provenzano was drafted by Portland with the 22nd overall selection in the 2022 NWSL Draft out of Rutgers University. In two seasons for Thorns FC, the New Jersey native has played a part in nine games, starting in one regular season fixture in 2022 against Angel City.
Last season, Provenzano's playing time was limited, only coming off the bench for four Challenge Cup contests. She'll probably see an increased role given the outgoings this offseason, but either way, there is no question Norris and Karina LeBlanc see a whole lot of potential in her. Here's LeBlanc's thoughts on the 24-year-old:
“As she's grown and developed these past two years she’s become someone that can be relied upon both on and off the pitch and we are looking forward to watching her continue to advance her game as a member of the Thorns.”