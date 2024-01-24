NWSL news: Ji linked to Seattle, Portland ships Rodríguez to ACFC, Spirit name interim leader and more
In today's NWSL news, South Korean star midfielder Ji So-yun has been rumored to be joining Seattle Reign FC, Rocky Rodríguez moves to ACFC in a trade, Washington appoints its interim head coach, and more.
NWSL news: Washington Spirit name assistant Adrián González as interim head coach while the club wait for Giráldez to join following Barcelona's campaign
With Barcelona's league season not finishing up until June 16, Washington Spirit needed a temporary sideline leader. We now know the name as the announcement came on Tuesday afternoon. Adrián Gonzalez joins Michele Kang’s crew as a new assistant coach, taking the reins as the head coach until Jonatan Giráldez moves stateside permanently.
It's another sensational move by Kang, bringing on board someone with 15 years of international football experience. Not only has he coached in Spain, Gonzalez has led sides in Greece and Japan. Per the Spirit's statement, he will join the team in pre-season training in San Diego "very shortly."
Giraldez commented on the addition of Gonzalez, someone he has history with. “Adrián is a highly qualified coach with an impressive background in high performance soccer. He is the best fit to lead the Spirit because of his technical expertise and his leadership skills as a great manager,” the current Barca leader said. “We worked together in the past and we share the same idea of what and how we want to help develop our players to bring the team to the next level.”
The two will combine to bring some Spanish flair to the nation's capital. A welcomed sight especially considering Washington has had just one Spanish player since 2015. Per He will depart his position as the manager of RCD Espanyol of the Primera Federacion, the second tier in Spanish women's football. Under his leadership, the club is on the brink of Liga F, sitting atop the league while owning the best defensive and offensive record so far.