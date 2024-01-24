NWSL news: Ji linked to Seattle, Portland ships Rodríguez to ACFC, Spirit name interim leader and more
In today's NWSL news, South Korean star midfielder Ji So-yun has been rumored to be joining Seattle Reign FC, Rocky Rodríguez moves to ACFC in a trade, Washington appoints its interim head coach, and more.
NWSL news: KC Current ship goalkeeper Cassie Miller to defending champions, filling the void that was left when Mandy Haught went to Utah
NJ/NY Gotham FC will not head into the pre-season with a goalkeeping room of just two. In an agreement with Kansas City Current, the defending champions acquired the ex-Florida State stopper Cassie Miller. Gotham will send $30,000 in intra-league transfer funds and $70,000 in allocation funds to the mid-west outfit.
Miller was an unrestricted free agent but signed a one-year contract to make the agreement happen. It's an understandable move for both sides after the Current took two goalkeepers in the 2024 NWSL Draft, and Gotham traded Mandy Haught to Utah in December. The Arizona native opted not to start her career in the United States, beginning her journey professionally with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.
She came into the NWSL in 2020, joining the Chicago Red Stars before being shipped to Kansas City after just one season. Those months in the Windy City were ones to remember for Miller. Alyssa Naeher was out with the USWNT duty a significant amount of time, sustaining a knee injury in the Olympics semifinal defeat to Canada. Miller then took the role as the starter, finishing as one of just four goalkeepers with under a 0.95 goals per game during that campaign. The 28-year-old did not allow a goal in the two postseason fixtures in the run up to the NWSL Championship in 2021.
Last season, Caroline Sjöblom trusted her with the keys in 12 contests in both the NWSL and Challenge Cup. She recorded six clean sheets in those games with one of them being a brilliant eight-save effort on the road in Providence Park. She'll surely test Gotham's current No. 1 Abby Smith for the starting spot. If Smith does suffer another injury, Juan Carlos Amorós will have no worries slotting a player with international and NWSL postseason experience into the net.