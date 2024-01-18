NWSL news: Kansas City and Houston make a blockbuster trade, King re-signs with the Reign, and more
It was another day of NWSL trades and signings as teams gear up for the beginning of preseason in about a week. The Current and the Dash switch attackers, the Courage bolster their defense with a German international, and Tziarra King stays with the Reign.
By Oliver Hunt
NWSL news: Kansas City Current and Houston Dash trade powerhouses Cece Kizer and Nichelle Prince
In a surprising trade for both fans and players, the Houston Dash have sent Canadian international Nichelle Prince up to the Kansas City Current in exchange for midfielder Cece Kizer. The Houston Dash also received an international roster slot in this trade between the two.
Nichelle Prince is an Olympic gold medalist with the Canadian National team and has been part of the senior team for over ten years now, making her debut in 2013. She has 96 international appearances for Canada and has scored 16 goals for them in that time. Prince has been with the Dash for her entire NWSL club career, being drafted by the club in 2017. She had a standout season with them in 2022, scoring five goals and getting three assists before she got injured with an Achilles tendon rupture. She recovered to join the Dash towards the end of the 2023 season and made Canada’s World Cup squad.
Cece Kizer is returning to the Dash, as she was originally drafted by them back in 2019 and helped the team to their first Challenge Cup win in 2020. Kizer went to Racing Louisville during the expansion draft and played a season with them before being traded to the Current where she has spent the last two seasons. Kizer is one of Kansas City’s most effective attackers, playing both in the forward line and in the midfield. She scored six goals for them last season, second only to Debinha, and scored seven in 2022 to help them to their first-ever playoff championship appearance.
Both of these players are very important to their teams' respective attacks, making this one an interesting trade for both teams. There’s no doubt that both of these players will find success in their new clubs, as they are both quality attackers with lots of potential. But as integral parts of Houston and Kansas City, this trade feels unexpected and not a like-for-like swap. Furthermore, based on statements on both players’ social media, it appears that the trade was a shock to both players. It’s not the first time Kansas City has been in hot water for an unexpected player movement, as they have made similar moves when trading Lynn Williams and Alex Loera to new teams. But Kansas City seems to continue to make aggressive moves regardless, and only time will tell if that will end up getting them that trophy this year.