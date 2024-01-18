NWSL news: Kansas City and Houston make a blockbuster trade, King re-signs with the Reign, and more
It was another day of NWSL trades and signings as teams gear up for the beginning of preseason in about a week. The Current and the Dash switch attackers, the Courage bolster their defense with a German international, and Tziarra King stays with the Reign.
By Oliver Hunt
The North Carolina Courage sign German international Feli Rauch
Currently, the Courage are having one of the best offseasons in the league, and they continued that streak by signing Feli Rauch from German club Wolfsburg. The German fullback has 39 appearances so far for the senior national team and appeared for them in the 2022 Euros and the most recent 2023 World Cup.
Rauch has been with Wolfsburg since 2019, having made 80 appearances for the club in her time, she has also scored for them eight times while on their backline. Wolfsburg is a well-decorated club, and Rauch has been a part of two of their championships in the Frauen-Bundesliga, and four straight DFB Pokal Frauen titles. Wolfsburg has also had a pair of UEFA Champions League second-place finishes during Rauch’s time there in 2020 and 2023.
Her expertise will surely help the Courage backline get into playoff shape, especially with Emily Fox now joining Arsenal overseas, Rauch is a strong addition to the Courage.