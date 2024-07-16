NWSL news: Le Bihan parts ways with ACFC, Ordóñez in MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, and more
- Angel City FC and Clarisse Le Bihan 'mutually agreed to part ways' after over two years at the club.
- Mexican international Diana Ordóñez will compete in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge slated for July 23.
- Bay FC confirms the departure of Scarlett Camberos as she joins Liga MX Femenil side Club América.
NWSL news: French midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan and Angel City FC 'mutually agreed to part ways', opening up an international roster spot
Another one of Angel City's OGs has seen their time in L.A. come and gone. On Tuesday, Clarisse Le Bihan, a 29-year-old versatile midfielder, and ACFC announced that the two parties have "mutually agreed to part ways" after two-plus campaigns in Southern California.
Le Bihan joined the then-expansion outfit from Montpellier HSC of Division 1 Féminine in April 2022, appearing in 20 out of the club's first 22 regular season contests. Her 40 shot-creating actions during ACFC's inaugural campaign were the third most on the team, behind Savannah McCaskill and Jun Endo. Her 47 total NWSL appearances in Angel City colors are currently the third most all-time by a player in the club's history, per Opta. Only Jasmyne Spencer and DiDi Haracic have tallied more to this point.
The move opens up an international spot for the L.A. club, who is three points off the final postseason spot which is occupied by Bay FC. In short, it looks like ACFC has something cooking. A club in this market with the kind of investment we've seen from them is not going to sit back when the secondary transfer window opening on August 1. The moves to give Becki Tweed what she needs to punch a ticket into this expanded playoff are coming.
ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano gave the French international a fond farewell in the club's statement:
"We are happy to support Clarisse in the next chapter of her professional journey. She maximized her time here with us at Angel City both with her performances on the pitch and her involvement in our community and passion for our fan base. We wish her nothing but the best.”
NWSL news: Houston Dash's Diana Ordóñez will feature in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on July 23
Don't know how many people saw this one coming. In arguably the most interesting news coming out of Monday, it was announced that Houston Dash forward Diana Ordóñez will compete at the upcoming MLS All-Star Skills Challenge as part of the festivities for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game in Colombus, Ohio, the home of the reigning MLS Cup champion, Colombus Crew.
This season, Ordóñez is the leading goal scorer for the Dash, a club that has gone five straight games without finding the back of the net.
She'll be the only representative from the NWSL in the first edition of the competition to feature a mixed roster. Ordóñez slots in on the MLS team alongside two-time MLS Best XI midfielder Sacha Kljestan as the special guests. The Liga MX side will also feature a female participant in Alicia Cervantes of C.D. Guadalajara and the Mexican Women's National Team. The Chivas forward is a record breaking goal scorer in the Mexican first division, scoring 27 combined goals across the most recent Apertura and Clausura tournaments.
The competition is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on July 23 at Lower.com Field. You can watch it live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The two teams, MLS and Liga MX will face off in five different challenges, including shooting, touch, cross & volley, passing, and crossbar.
NWSL news: Scarlett Camberos officially returns to Mexico, rejoining Club América from Bay FC for an undisclosed fee
What was rumored last week by Carlos Rodrigo Hernández, a FOX Sports reporter, has now come to fruition. Scarlett Camberos, a player who arguably didn't get to show off her true talents consistently in the NWSL, has now returned to the club she began her professional career with, Club América. Bay FC confirmed that Camberos will move to Mexico City in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee.
“We are grateful for Scarlett’s hard work and commitment to Bay FC and her role in helping us lay the foundation in our first season. This scenario moved quickly between clubs and ultimately with Scarlett and her agent," said Matt Potter, Bay's head of football and interim sporting director. “We believe we’ve reached an agreement that supports her desires and growth as well as ours as a club as we continue to build our squad for the future."
Camberos, who is still 23 years old, has a lot more left to give to this game. She came over to the States due to due to safety reasons in March 2023, inking a two-year deal with Angel City. The winger made 10 starts in 19 regular season games, scoring one goal and assisting three en route to helping the club clinch its first-ever postseason berth. She then moved north to Bay FC in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money and draft protection last December.
It's funny how football works sometimes cause she'll be back in California for the first-ever NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup beginning this Friday. Camberos will encounter both of her former employers, Bay FC and Angel City as well as San Diego Wave FC in Group B play. The action for América gets underway on July 20 when it travels to Titan Stadium to face off against ACFC at 10:00 p.m. ET on Paramount+.