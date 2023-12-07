NWSL news: League releases 2024 schedule, Gisele Thompson to ACFC, Ali and Strom re-sign with respective clubs
- NWSL releases its schedule framework for the coming year
- Alyssa Thompson's sister, Gisele Thompson signs with Angel City FC
- Amirah Ali and Kylie Strom re-sign from their respective clubs
NWSL news: 2024 Schedule Footprint is here, outlining games from March to November
We can now begin the countdown. On Thursday morning, the NWSL announced the dates and structure of what the upcoming 2024 season is going to look like. To sum it up in a few words: a lot has changed. The league will now have a one-off Challenge Cup on March 15 on Amazon Prime Video between NJ/NY Gotham FC, the champions and the San Diego Wave, the Shield winners. That will serve as the kick-off to the campaign.
The regular season officially begins a day later. All 14 clubs will compete in 13 matches at home and 13 matches on the road over league play. The most intriguing part of the announcement is the NWSL adopting its version of the NBA's newest success.
Following the league break between July 8-14, the NWSL will transition out of regular season play due to the Olympics. Beginning on the weekend of July 19-21, all 14 clubs and "international participants" will take part in a tournament. More information on that will be provided soon. One would assume that these international clubs would include some sides from Liga MX Femenil in Mexico.
In regards to the postseason, another step forward is being taken. Eight teams will now make up the playoff bracket with four quarterfinals. Say farewell to the byes automatically to the semifinals. Each side is going to have to earn it the hard way. The quarterfinals will be during the weekend of Nov. 9-10 while the final four sides will battle between Nov. 16-17. The 2024 campaign will come to a close with the championship on Nov. 23.
NWSL news: 18-year-old Gisele Thompson joins sister Alyssa at Angel City FC
Having one Thompson sister was not good enough for Angel City FC. For the second straight offseason, the side from Los Angeles added a member from the Thompson family. We all know Alyssa by now as she made waves on the club and international levels last season. Gisele, born just 13 months after the ex-No. 1 overall selection, has taken the jump into the professional football realm.
The younger of the two sisters makes her presence known in the backline. No. 2 on the U-20 USWNT signed a deal with her hometown outfit through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old was committed to play for Stanford University beginning in the fall of 2024. Instead, she links up with her sister once again, becoming the youngest signing in ACFC history. Recently, the defender helped the U-20 USWNT to a third-place finish in the Pan-American Games.
Thompson exuded excitement after putting pen to paper on the agreement:
"I’m thrilled to be joining Angel City to take this next step in my soccer career...Having been able to watch Alyssa’s pro transition this past year, I’ve been able to really see what it takes to succeed at that level. I’m confident I can come in and contribute, and am also excited for all the growth and learnings ahead.”
NWSL news: Amirah Ali back with Wave, Kylie Strom inks extension with Orlando
A new deal is a pretty good birthday present, don't you think? For San Diego Wave winger Amirah Ali, that became a reality. She agreed to a new contract for one more season with an option for an additional year on Thursday. The New Jersey native joined the team in an expansion draft day deal with the Portland Thorns.
Since moving across the country following four standout campaigns at Rutgers, Ali has mostly been used as an impact player off the bench, making just nine starts. In 2023, the Wave's No. 7 scored the winner against Gotham in August and finished third on the team in successful take-ons per 90 minutes.
Down in Florida, Seb Hines' Orlando Pride continue to make sure the positives from an encouraging 2023 are staying around. Defender Kylie Strom becomes the second player within the last few days to sign through the 2026 campaign. The 31-year-old New York native had to have been on the top of Hines' offseason priority list. Strom was sensational last season, arguably one of the best players on the team along with Brazilian attacker Adriana. The former Atlético Madrid player had 12 more tackles than any player in the NWSL throughout the 2023 regular season.