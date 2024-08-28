NWSL news: Nielsen puts pen to paper on a four-year extension with Houston, Wheeler to stay in KC and more
- Defender Paige Nielsen and the Houston Dash agree to an extension
- The Kansas City Current locks down standout rookie Ellie Wheeler for another four years
- Angel City FC announces the exit of Lee Nguyen after less than one season
NWSL news: Veteran Paige Nielsen isn't going anywhere
Since being shockingly traded this past April from a club she adored, Paige Nielsen has fully embraced being a member of the Houston Dash. You can see it in the joy she plays with while donning the black and orange.
Her time in H-Town is far from over. We're just in chapter one of what looks to be quite a long book. Nielsen, a player Houston clearly sees as a cornerstone asset, inked a four-year deal that will kick in on Jan. 1, 2025 with the Dash. The center back came over from ACFC via trade on April 20, in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money and $50,000 in transfer funds. She has started in all 12 league contests in which she has played a part since then, scoring one goal -- a memorable stoppage-time winner against the club that opted to ship her elsewhere.
“I am incredibly excited to be renewing with the Houston Dash," Nielsen said. "The city of Houston and the entire Dash organization have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home since day one."
Amid the chaos surrounding the Dash — at least from what we can observe externally — this stands out as significant pick-me-up news for Houston. Nielsen was due to become a free agent on September 1, as part of the new CPA agreement. Now, the franchise has locked down two reliable defensive forces — Nielsen and Jane Campbell — for the foreseeable future.
Though Houston has picked up just two wins during her time so far, the defense, led by the 30-year-old at the center of it, has registered five total clean sheets. Individually, Nielsen leads the team in passes into the final third and ranks second for defensive actions, behind only ex-Canadian international Sophie Schmidt.
“I have been fortunate to be in this league since 2016 and my family and I are blessed to call Houston our home," said Nielsen per the club's press release. "We are committed to this franchise, and I am looking forward to working with all my teammates to bring success to the Dash. Happy to keep this going for another four years. Let’s get to work.”
NWSL news: Kansas City and rookie Ellie Wheeler come to terms on a new deal through the 2028 season
With the future in mind, a Midwest-based NWSL championship contender has secured the future of one of their most promising young talents with a new contract. Ellie Wheeler, the 22-year-old defender out of Pennsylvania State University, sealed her place with the Kansas City Current through the 2028 season.
The attack-minded defender was selected by KC with the 18th overall selection in the 2024 NWSL Draft — its highest pick of the night.
“Ellie was the player we wanted going into the draft back in January,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “I’m glad to say that she has, in many ways, lived up to or surpassed the expectations we had for her. I’m very happy that she will continue her growth here in Kansas City.”
She has made seven starts in 14 league outings, scoring a goal 25 minutes into her NWSL debut at CPKC Stadium against Portland Thorns FC. We've seen her start as both a left back and a right back, most recently acting as the most advanced defender within Andonovski's system in a loss to the Washington Spirit.
NWSL news: Angel City FC reveals the exit of assistant coach Lee Nguyen with nine games left
In the midst of its battle for one of the final postseason places, Angel City FC announced the departure of assistant coach Lee Nguyen via social media.
Nguyen has been with the L.A. outfit for a little over seven months, officially joining Becki Tweed's staff on Jan. 9 of this year. Prior to serving under Tweed, Nguyen spent two years with Washington and a season in Kansas City as an assistant at the Current.
This outgoing on the sidelines in the middle of a campaign that very well could conclude with a postseason berth seems odd. Could he be pursuing a head coaching position elsewhere? Who knows but new USL Super League side Brooklyn FC is still looking for one. Given his ties to the East Coach from both playing and coaching, that landing spot does make sense.