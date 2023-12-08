NWSL news: Pogarch to Royals, Wang Shuang leaves Racing, Roccaro returns to Chicago
- Utah Royals add ex-Wave defender Madison Pogarch
- Chinese international Wang Shuang joins Tottenham until 2026
- Cari Roccaro stays with Red Stars through 2025
NWSL news: Madison Pogarch joins Utah Royals FC following a stint in San Diego
The expansion draft has not even begun yet, and one of the newest expansion sides is already beginning to solidify its backline. A little over a week after Imani Dorsey confirmed her move from NJ/NY Gotham FC to Utah, San Diego Wave defender Madison Pogarch followed suit. The two-time NWSL Shield winner put pen to paper on a contract with Amy Rodriguez's team for the next two campaigns.
Pogarch has been with the Wave since July 2022 in a deal that sent Tegan McGrady to Portland. The Michigan native came into the league in 2019, competing in over 3,000 minutes across all competitions for two clubs according to FBref. Despite being a depth piece for San Diego, it is likely "Po" is a day-one starter.
For a majority of this past season, Pogarch served as SD's left back, alongside Naomi Girma on the left side of the center back pairing. If the Royals deploy a back four, we could see Kaleigh Riehl as the right-sided center back and ex-No. 16 with the Wave on the left wing of the backline.
NWSL news: Chinese star Wang Shuang departs Racing Louisville FC for Tottenham Hotspur
Some of the biggest pieces of news to come out of the league in the last 24 hours is the transfer of Wang Shuang to Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur. The star of the Chinese national team will officially begin her time in north London on the first of January when her contract with Racing Louisville expires. Robert Vilahamn's Spurs currently sit sixth in the WSL but are winless in their last four games. There is no telling where Shuang will play on the pitch due to her versatility. For the Kentucky side, the 28-year-old spent a lot of time on the right wing.
She netted two goals in the World Cup this past summer and started in 17 of the 18 NWSL contests she played in for Racing as stated by FBref. The four-time Chinese Footballer of the Year recently watched her national team from the sideline due to an injury as it missed the Olympics for the first time since 2012.
This is not her first rodeo in European women's football. Shuang represented Paris-Saint Germain for one season (2018/19), finishing third on the club in goal contributions per FBref. The only two players ahead of her were Marie-Antoinette Katoto, and Kadidiatou Diani. So, she was in pretty good company.
NWSL news: Cari Roccaro remains in Chicago, signs two year deal with Red Stars
Following one campaign with the Chicago Red Stars, Cari Roccaro has decided to extend her stay. Despite the lack of success for the club, No. 4 brought it as one of the two defensive-minded midfielders. Her importance was clear, and the club knew without question it needed to lock up that veteran presence in the middle of the park.
Nobody stood between the white lines more than the New York native, taking part in over 1800 minutes in the league. Karen Leetzow and the Red Stars have a lot of work to turn this club around in the next few weeks. Roccaro is the second player in the last three days to re-sign with the team, joining defender Taylor Malham.
Her passing completion percentage finished over 83 percent and was the highest mark of any Red Star in 2023. The midfielder came to the Windy City in a deal with Angel City FC in January 2023 that sent $65,000 in allocation money to southern California. In 2023, Chi-Town's No. 4 sat in a double pivot with Brazilian international Julia Bianchi, a duo the club feels it needs to maintain.