NWSL news: Racing's Sears pens extension, Ashton steps down, Hudson joins Washington
- Impressive rookie attacker out of Ohio State, Emma Sears agreed to a new three-year extension with Racing Louisville.
- KC Current general manager Camille Ashton announced her resignation after over two years in that role.
- Ex-Notre Dame defender Waniya Hudson inked a deal through the rest of the season with the Washington Spirit.
NWSL news: Racing Louisville FC rewarded rookie Emma Sears for a strong start with a new contract through the 2026 campaign
There is more than just one reason why it feels Racing Louisville has turned a corner this season. It is more than just the energy of Bev Yanez as the sideline leader. The youth up top has been a large spark. A key catalyst to that is the 23-year-old New Jersey native and 28th overall in the second round in the 2024 NWSL College Draft, Emma Sears. Racing has seen enough. This is a player worth investing in.
Yesterday morning, the Kentucky outfit announced a new three-year agreement that will run through 2026. The previous contract was just a one-year deal with a mutual option for another.
“We are extremely excited to extend Emma’s contract,” described coach Yanez. “She is committed to her growth and works hard every day in the environment. Her ability on the ball and work ethic off have been impressive early on. We are grateful she’s in lavender!”
In nine games, three of which were starts, Sears has been quite the dynamic threat, especially going forward with the ball at her feet. Her 18 successful take-on attempts are tied for fourth in the entire NWSL with Ashley Sanchez, and fellow rookie Ally Sentnor. Per FBref, she ranks fifth in shot-creating actions per 90 minutes. Her pace and strength have been on full display, knifing through defenses at a rapid pace.
If you haven't watched that goal Louisville scored to break through against the defending champions a few weeks back, I suggest you do. Sears was flat-out electric driving forward down the left flank. Most recently, the Ohio State product netted the most absurd of goals from a near improbable angle on the road in KC to earn her the NWSL Goal of the Week.
NWSL news: Camille Ashton resigned as KC Current general manager, Caitlin Carducci to serve as the interim amid the club's search for a replacement
Kansas City has been as hot as hot can get under Vlatko Andonovski to begin his first campaign back in club football. Just before the calendar turned to June, the club lost one of the people responsible for constructing this in-form dominant offensive force in 2024. KC made the resignation of general manager Camille Ashton public with a statement on Wednesday, accepting it and wishing her "best in her future endeavors" per the Current.
Caitlin Carducci, a member of the outfit's football operations since November 2023 will assume the role until KC finds a suitable fit for the permanent role.
Ashton was hired as the GM in January 2022 following the Current's inaugural campaign in the league in which it finished in 10th position. She helped guide KC to the NWSL Championship match in 2022 with Matt Potter at the helm in addition to bringing in marquee Brazilian talent Debinha last offseason. It was quite a rocky 2023 for Ashton who shockingly fired Potter early on, leaving the role to Caroline Sjoblom who was the interim the rest of the way.
What the club was most criticized for during her time was the way it handled player transactions, especially trades. We all get football is a business, but you at least have to relay the information to the individuals. Per numerous players, being blindsided by a move was a tendency. Lynn Williams, Alex Loera, and Cece Kizer have all spoken publicly about how they did not like the way they learned out their respective departures from the mid-west outfit.
"My fiancé and I have a home here, we have a life off the pitch, and now we have a week to pack it all up & say our goodbyes, said Kizer on social media. "It hurts this happened after I expressed my desire to be a part of more KC history, but thank you for the last year & a half. As we grieve our life here in KC, we are also excited for our next adventure."
It has been quite the rollercoaster ride for Ashton as the GM, but it goes without saying that she played a critical role in the roaring start we've seen from a club that has breathed new life under a former national team leader.
“It was important to me to dedicate my time and efforts to ensure a successful 2024 season by building the championship-caliber roster that’s currently at near the top of the table," Ashton stated. "I am proud of what we have accomplished here. I look forward to the next step in my personal and professional journey.”
NWSL news: Adrián González beefed up defense with the addition of Waniya Hudson for the rest of 2024
Former NJ/NY Gotham FC training player Waniya Hudson has a permanent home, at least through this campaign. On Wednesday, the Greece, New York native Waniya Hudson signed a one-year contract with the Washington Spirit. The 22-year-old first-year defender spent her collegiate career in South Bend at Notre Dame, playing an astounding 7,393 total minutes in five seasons. Hudson started in at least 20 games in each of her final three campaigns with the Irish.
Notre Dame's ex-No. 25 was teammates with the USWNT's Korbin Albert, and NC Courage's Olivia Wingate in 2022 as the school made it all the way to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals. It was the furthest the Irish made it since 2010 when Randy Waldrum was at the controls.
“I am so excited to sign with the Spirit,” expressed Hudson in the announcement by Washington. “The coaches, players, and staff have been supportive, and the team culture is very positive. This is such an amazing opportunity and I’m happy to take part in it.”
She'll enter a defensive depth chart that includes international talents Casey Krueger, and Gabrielle Carle. The move does make some sense for Gonzalez who has used the same center-back duo to start since the second week of the season.