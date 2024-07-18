NWSL news: Royals announce completion of training facility, no update on Alonso, and more
- Utah Royals FC introduces its new training home, the SharkNinja Performance Center ahead of its Summer Cup debut on Friday.
- Fran Alonso is still absent from Houston Dash after the league break, club has no update
- Eight teams add national team replacement players.
NWSL news: Expansion outfit Utah Royals FC announce the opening of its new training facility, the SharkNinja Performance Center in Herriman, Utah
NWSL clubs continue to make waves with their continued investment in pushing the game forward. A new bar is being set. Football in the Beehive State isn't going anywhere. Thursday, July 18 will go down as one of the most historic in Utah Royals FC history.
Just months into its second stint in the league, the club opened a new top-of-the-line training facility, the SharkNinja Performance Center, becoming one of only a few teams in the league with a dedicated training center, along with Racing Louisville FC and Kansas City Current. Jessica Berman has been clear about how much facilities matter. If it's not the number one priority, it has to be among the top three.
SharkNinja, the creator of an exceptional blender (if I had to say so myself), is the presenting partner of this new facility based in Herriman, Utah. The project, which was announced last October, was an 11,000+ square-foot expansion to the training site at Zions Bank Real Academy. Not only will it house the Royals from here on out, but it'll also be the training site for all five Utah soccer teams, including Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer, and MLS Next Pro's Real Monarchs.
"It means so much to have our own designated space. It’s huge. We can grow things how we want to grow them, we can implement things how we want to implement them," said Royals Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "This is a statement from ownership, you can see they are invested in the club, in the team. They want the team to become one of the best. They want the team to perform and grow in the league.”
It doesn't just include a first-class weight and training room for the players. The facility is home to a dedicated hydrotherapy room with hot and cold tubs and a sauna. There is also space for a children’s playroom and nursing mothers and a lounge and fueling station for the players at any time. Those mountain views through the windows have to make working under that roof day in and day out that much better.
Utah, which sits in last place in the NWSL table, recently made public the signings of two potential sparkplugs in attack, 2023 Women's World Cup champion Claudia Zornoza and Mina Tanaka, the former INAC Kobe Leonessa forward. The Royals will open up play in the first-ever NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup on Friday in Seattle against the Reign.
NWSL news: Houston Dash has no update on Fran Alonso, who has been absent from the team since June 27, Ricky Clarke remains the interim leader
Interestingly, Houston Dash head coach Fran Alonso remains absent from the club following the league's summer break. The news was first reported on by Theo Lloyd-Hughes yesterday. Thursday, acting head coach Ricky Clarke didn't have much of an update. The former Celtic Women's head coach has not been on Houston's training ground since June 26.
“We turn up everyday and we do our job, we have communication with the club, we have a plan in place for the weekend a plan in place for beyond the weekend," said Clarke. "The club vision, club philosophy, remains the same.”
It's been three weeks since he was last seen at the facility. The reason, per the club, has been due to an illness. Assistant coach Clarke has led the team in the last two contests -- a 2-0 defeat at KC and a narrow one-goal loss at Chicago. He will continue to serve as the coach of the Texas outfit as it kicks off play in the Summer Cup this Saturday against the Current at CPKC Stadium.
As of now, all we have to go off of is the fact that he is sick, likely seriously ill if he has been out of work for quite some time now. The NWSL world is surely thinking about him and hopes he will return to the sideline in the near future. Houston does need all the help it can get on and off the pitch with the club on a five-match winless run -- one that has featured no goals.
NWSL news: Eight teams add National Team Replacement Players with Summer Cup around the corner
With players jetting off to compete in one of the world's most prestigious sporting events, the Olympics, NWSL clubs are beginning to bring in reinforcements.
On Thursday, after Utah added three the day prior, seven outfits with 31 combined Olympians, brought in numerous National Team Replacement Players to occupy roster spaces amid this international stretch.
Utah welcomed midfielders Ellie Boren and Shaelan Murison along with defender Darielle O’Brien yesterday afternoon to fill out the roster temporarily. These individuals will not count toward the salary cap while their salary will be the league minimum.
Gotham acquired Nicole Baxter and Sabrina Flores, along with Gabriella Cuevas and Mackenzie Pluck, as six USWNT players compete at the Olympics. Baxter and Flores previously played for the New Jersey side. Cuevas is a Dominican Republic international defender. Pluck was a standout midfielder at Duke University, scoring 21 goals and 29 assists in 107 collegiate matches. The former Blue Devil has been training with Gotham this season and played six matches across all competitions in 2023 for Angel City FC.
Seb Hines' side, the Orlando Pride, signed midfielder Claire Winter and goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell, a player who has been with the franchise since preseason.
The Kansas City Current, the club right behind Orlando in the NWSL table, introduced midfielder Grace Bahr as an addition for this extended international break from USL W League side Indy Eleven. Bahr tallied three goals and two assists en route to making the USL W League Second Team.
The Washington Spirit agreed to deals with three players through the conclusion of this summer’s FIFA international window: defender Jenna Butler, goalkeeper Kaylie Collins, and forward Olivia Stone. Collins has been a training player with the Spirit since June with Lyza Bosselmann recovering from an injury.
Out west, defender Chai Cortez and goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle are the newest members of San Diego Wave FC for this extended period of matches. You may remember Cortez from the 2023 Wave as she made three appearances for the eventual Shield winners before being let go last October.
Portland Thorns FC, a club with six players out on duty in France, inked NTR deals with defender Marissa DiGenova and forward Rebekah Valdez. DiGenova comes from Lancaster Inferno FC, a USL W League club out of Pennsylvania. Valdez was quite the threat in the frontline for Grand Canyon University, a place where she amassed 12 goals and 13 assists in 40 matches over two years.