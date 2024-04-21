NWSL news: Sanchez dealt to SoCal, ACFC open up space with two trades, and more
In this weekend's NWSL deadline news, the San Diego Wave gained Maria Sanchez in a massive deal with Houston Dash, ACFC free-up cap and roster space with two trades, and more.
NWSL news: San Diego Wave snatched Maria Sanchez from Houston in trade, Dash reported to be bringing in center back Tarciane
The defending Shield winners may not be getting off to the most opportune start, but their deadline acquisition sent shockwaves throughout the entire NWSL. Mexican international Maria Sanchez, arguably one of the most crafty wingers the women's game has to offer was shipped to San Diego Wave FC in exchange for a haul that includes a combined $500,000 in funds plus one international roster spot for the next two campaigns. Intra-League Transfer Funds represent $300,000 of the total cash plus $200,000 which is Allocation Money.
The agreement was first reported by Theo Lloyd-Hughes, and Pro Soccer Wire ahead of the Wave's one-goal defeat at the hands of Orlando Pride on Friday evening. Sanchez, who signed a historic three-year deal with an option for another back in December with Houston was reported by ESPN's Jeff Kassouf on Tuesday to have requested a trade. On Thursday night on the East Coast, Sanchez confirmed it, expressing that she made the club "aware of this since late March" which was before the international break and the Washington encounter.
The current 26-year-old arrived in the Space City on a month-long loan from Tigres UANL, netting her first goal in orange and black just three matches into the loan spell. Sanchez put pen to paper on a two-year contract in early January 2022. In total, the Dash's now ex-No. 7 competed in 62 contests, contributing to 22 goals across all competitions, 14 of which were assists. That assist total is far and away the most by any player since the start of the 2022 campaign.
Casey Stoney's Wave had the worst expected goals total of any team in the league heading into match week five. The club's four points through four fixtures are five less than what SD managed to kick off its Shield-winning season. It's not like the team needed more world-class talent though. It already has that in bunches. Stoney knows it. Everyone else knows it now too if they didn't already before. The pressure is on to finish the job the Wave fell short of last year.
It was reported by multiple sources including CBS Sports that Alonso's crew is likely to use the added international spot on 20-year-old Brazilian center-back Tarciane. Lloyd-Hughes was the first to drop the approximate transfer fee set to be paid to Corinthians which appears to be close to $600,000. That would be the third-highest transfer fee in the history of the women's game, behind only the incomings of the two Zambian internationals, Barbra Banda, and Racheal Kundananji. Don't know who Tarciane is? Remember the last two international tournaments in the United States?
The young defender started in the backline of all three of Brazil's most challenging fixtures in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup. Tarciane also scored the only goal for Brazil in that SheBelieves Cup semifinal defeat to Canada earlier this month. This is a massive get for Houston if this becomes official. Defensive solidity has not been a strength whatsoever under Alonso early on in 2024. If we're counting the Saturday night loss, Houston has conceded 14 goals in just five games. To put that into perspective, in all of 2023, the club's backline was breached 18 times. That's an absurd 0.82 goals against per 90 minutes. It was the second-best defensive record by an NWSL franchise across an entire season since 2019.
NWSL news: Angel City sent two regular starters, Henry, and Nielsen elsewhere in deals that help free up both cap and roster space
Becki Tweed's team was busy in more ways than one this week. Amid its preparation for a meeting with one of the league's most in-form sides, the NC Courage, Angel City Football Club decided to move on from two influential starters before Friday's deadline. Paige Nielsen and French midfielder Amandine Henry, who already have 250 minutes under their belts for the Southern California outfit in 2024 will be representing a whole new crest. ACFC opted to proceed in this direction to make more cap and roster space.
"These moves are a key component of our strategy to continue to build for the immediate and future. While decisions like these are never easy, these movements do enable us to make impactful additions to our roster in the coming months," said Angela Hucles Mangano, ACFC's General Manager.
Nielsen, a defender who had been with ACFC since the beginning moved to Texas. $50,000 in Allocation Money and $50,000 in Intra-League Transfer Funds will be going the other way. The Nebraska native was a consistent force in the club's backline after being selected in the 2022 expansion draft. We'll likely see an increased role for Megan Reid at center back alongside Sarah Gorden. She appeared in 43 total matches, 37 of which were starts. Nielsen thanked ACFC for "a great experience" via social media but conveyed she was ready to get things started in H-Town.
Utah Royals FC are in desperate need of some reinforcements after getting thumped by Racing Louisville FC in Kentucky on Saturday evening. Amy Rodriguez's crew thankful received some in the seven-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner, Amandine Henry. The best part: the Royals only had to pay $75,000 in allocation money. Steal and a half, if I had to say so. The French international will bring a calming presence to a midfield that desperately needs it after three straight league defeats. Henry became the second midfielder Utah brought over the last week. New Zealander Macey Leigh Fraser was announced as a Royal on Tuesday afternoon.
NWSL news: Chelsea legend Ann-Katrin Berger joined Gotham, Portland added Alvarado, Collins signed as a Seattle short-term replacement player
It was quite the deadline for goalkeepers. Three clubs boosted their goalkeeping depth prior to the window closure. No move was larger than NJ/NY Gotham FC securing German Ann-Katrin Berger from Chelsea Women for an undisclosed transfer fee. Berger, who was in fact in the team in the nation's capital yesterday signed a one-year agreement, with an option for 2025.
The 33-year-old has not featured much this season in the Women's Super League due to numerous reasons, one of them being the emergence of Hannah Hampton. Cassie Miller is, at least in my eyes, a legit No. 1 stop-stopper, so it's a unique move, one that begs the question of Abby Smith's status. Berger departs West London as a beloved club legend and one of the best penalty kick keepers in the world. Just ask Lindsey Horan and Lyon, they know all about it.
"I always say I've never seen a goalkeeper save penalties like Ann, the best in the world," said soon-to-be USWNT sideline leader Emma Hayes.
Houston continued its roster shuffle, sending 25-year-old Mexico National Team goalkeeper Emily Alvarado to Portland Thorns FC. The deal was confirmed by both clubs just hours before the two met in the NWSL at Providence Park, a match that Portland took convincingly by four goals to one. Portland attained $35,000 in allocation money, as well as up to $50,000 in Intra-League Transfer Funds or Allocation Money if certain performance metrics are met.
Alvarado started in two Challenge Cup contests last year for the Dash. While both were defeats, the former TCU standout made six saves in her debut against Louisville. The Thorns' current first choice between the sticks is Shelby Hogan, a 25-year-old ex-Providence Friar. Bella Bixby, last year's number one is out on maternity leave after she announced her pregnancy in January.
The other Pacific Northwest team, Seattle Reign FC inked goalkeeper Kaylie Collins to a short-term contract as a goalkeeper replacement player. Collins was waived by Orlando Pride just a few days ago, most recently playing for Western Sydney Wanderers Football Club in Australia's A-League. She will be available pending receipt of her International Transfer Certificate.