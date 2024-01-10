NWSL news: Spirit confirms Giráldez as coach, Seattle Reign FC returns, Obaze to Portland, and more
In today's NWSL news, Jonatan Giráldez officially became Washington Spirit's next leader, OL Reign transformed back to Seattle Reign FC, Isabella Obaze joined Portland, and two forwards re-signed with their respective clubs.
NWSL news: Michele Kang makes even more headlines as Washington Spirit announce Jonatan Giráldez as the club's next manager
On Tuesday afternoon on the East Coast, the 2021 NWSL Champions named the two-time Primera División winner, Jonatan Giraldez as its next permanent manager. The speculation is no more. Michele Kang wants results, and she's willing to spend more than anybody in the world to do so.
Less than a month ago, it was reported by Revelo that Washington Spirit was the frontrunner to secure the services of Giráldez. The 32-year-old Spaniard made his departure from FC Barcelona Femení public last month. In that same Revelo report, the Spirit reportedly offered to quintuple the salary that the UEFA Women's Champions League winner was currently making.
According to the Spirit, he will not take over until the end of Barca's season, so the club will name an interim to take over in the meantime. The Spanish boss is set to take hold of the controls in Washington sometime after the Liga F season comes to a close on June 16. Washington's President of Soccer Operations Mark Krikorian provided some insight as to why he thinks this is the right direction for the club:
"Jona’s combined experience in the developmental youth sections and at the highest level of professional play make him the ideal head coach to help us achieve our vision,” he said. “Jona knows how to develop players into champions. He will bring a beautiful style of play to the Spirit that we know our fans will enjoy.”
Every outfit in the NWSL without a coach this offseason has made the arrival of a new one official. Coming off back-to-back campaigns out of the postseason, Kang is putting the club into the hands of one of the winningest club coaches in women's football today.
Since Kelley O'Hara drilled in that winner in the 2021 NWSL Championship, the club has fallen short of expectations. In total, the Spirit have combined for just 10 regular season wins across two campaigns. That was even with Trinity Rodman, Ashley Hatch, and Andi Sullivan, and Ashley Sanchez on the roster. It was nothing short of a failure under Mark Parsons.
Why bring in Giraldez? I'll tell you why. Since June 2021, Barca has lost just two games across Europe and the Spanish top-flight. All he has done in charge of one of the biggest clubs in the world is win, helping to lift six major trophies during his time at the helm of the Liga F juggernauts. He'll not only bring his play style from across the pond, but a track record of combining the talents of some of the best players from across women's football to equal success.