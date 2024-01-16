NWSL news: Swanson pens historic extension, Weatherholt to Courage, Groom out of Houston, and more
In today's NWSL news, Chicago Red Stars and Mallory Swanson make history with record extension, Dani Weatherholt heads to the Courage, Shea Groom announces her departure from Houston, and more.
NWSL news: Mallory Swanson confirms her long-term future in Chicago, signing a deal to make her the highest paid player in the NWSL
As if it was even in doubt. The most talented free agent left in the NWSL is off the board. To captain the club's rebuild, Chicago Red Stars have re-signed its star, USWNT forward Mallory Swanson to the most "lucrative" extension in the league's history.
The agreement sees her remain in the Windy City through the 2028 season. It also includes an option for a fifth year. According to CBS Sports' Sandra Herrera, Swanson's contract is believed to be more than $400K per year, putting the deal near $2 million in total. It eclipses Maria Sanchez's contract with the Houston Dash from earlier this offseason which sat at $1.5 million over three years.
Swanson's 2023 campaign was cut short after just two contests with the Red Stars due to a torn left patella tendon which she suffered on April international duty. Per the Chicago Tribune, the star forward is expected to be back for "day one" of pre-season, encouraging news for a team that has undergone some massive changes over the last few months.
Since September, the Red Stars secured a new ownership group, brought in a brand new coach, and club president all while losing five of its top-eight minutes-getters from 2023. The shift of the culture has begun. The 25-year-old will be at the center of it all. Red Stars president, Karen Leetzow spoke on the top offseason priority being checked off the list:
“The Red Stars could not be more excited that Mallory Swanson has decided to extend her career with us here in Chicago,” said Leetzow. “Mallory exemplifies the grit, focus and resiliency of our franchise and is an anchor for this team. Mal is a born leader on and off the field and I look forward to working with her to make the Red Stars a championship team.”
In 2022, Swanson was arguably the league's most prolific attacking player alongside Sophia Smith. The Colorado native played a part in 17 regular season goals, behind only the Golden Boot winner Alex Morgan. Without her for the majority of the previous season, the Red Stars struggled immensely, piling up a -22 goal differential, the third worst by any club in the last three seasons.