NWSL news: Yanez becomes Racing coach, Endo back with ACFC, KC honors Wahl

NWSL news: Beverly Yanez promoted to head coach of Racing Louisville FC
There is no question that with the talent in Louisville, the future is bright. Now, the club has the leader it needs. Ex-Reign FC player of six seasons Beverly “Bev” Yanez was introduced as Racing's third coach in franchise history on Thursday afternoon. Yanez has been coaching as an assistant in the NWSL for three seasons, two at NJ/NY Gotham FC, and this past campaign in Kentucky.
Leadership has always been attached to Yanez's name since she was a player. Former USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski was recorded saying the ex-Miami Hurricanes' captain was "a tremendous leader and student of the game who was always trying to get better." It just makes sense that it only took four years following her retirement to become a head coach in this league. She was destined to coach.
There is no going to be much of an adjustment period. Yanez knows these players, similar to Mike Norris who took over for Rhian Wilkinson in Portland last offseason. Almost everyone on the team expressed their approval of the move, highlighting both her commitment and professionalism. Louisville heads into 2024 after three successive ninth-place finishes.
NWSL news: Angel City FC exercise one-year option on Japanese international Jun Endo
This was something everyone expected Angel City to do. The club stated in its November roster update that it "plans to exercise Jun Endo’s one-year option". Now, it is official. Yesterday, the L.A. outfit announced that the Japanese international will be back for the 2024 campaign.
The versatile attacker signed for ACFC back in December, recording two goal contributions in the club's first-ever regular season contest. Just watching Endo on the pitch, all you can do is smile. It is her pink hair combined with that contagious enthusiasm. She plays the game with so much joy, most likely one of the reasons why the city of Los Angeles has picked her out as one of its favorite players.
In 2023, ACFC's No. 18 was one of five players on the team with five or more goals plus assists. Endo seemed absolutely thrilled to be coming back to the southern California side, stating, "The past two seasons with Angel City have changed my life. It has been an honor to represent this club. I love our amazing fans and the community of Los Angeles."
NWSL news: Kansas City Current honor Grant Wahl, name the new press box after him
Chris and Angie Long at the Kansas City Current are always making the headlines for all the right reasons. In the span of a few weeks in October, the franchise brought in a new leader on the sideline and made public the name of KC's new historic stadium.
Yesterday, the Current gave a name to something inside the stadium. Grant Wahl, an American journalist who tragically passed away in Qatar last year during the men's World Cup will forever have his name etched inside CPKC Stadium. It isn't just the press box. That's not good enough. It is the "Grant Wahl Memorial Press Box", a fitting tribute to a man who gave so much to the game of soccer in the United States and around the world. He helped launch the club in the first place according to the owners, providing both "advice" and "suggestions". A class act from a class organization.