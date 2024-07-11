NWSL news: Yates inks new deal, Bethune earns yet another ROTM honor, and more
- 24-year-old Summer Yates pens a contract extension with the Orlando Pride through 2025 with an option for 2026.
- Rookie sensation Croix Bethune becomes the first player in NWSL history to win back-to-back-to-back Rookie of the Month honors.
- KC Current's Temwa Chawinga captures the NWSL's Player of the Month award for June.
NWSL news: Orlando Pride's breakout midfielder Summer Yates extends her time in Florida, signing a new deal through 2025 with a mutual option for 2026
Orlando isn't messing around when it comes to securing its young pieces for the future. For the second day running, the league leaders penned a player under the of 25 to a contract extension. On Thursday, it was Summer Yates, one of the Pride's most improved players of the 2024 season. The former University of Washington standout agreed to a new contract that'll keep her in Florida through the 2025 season with a mutual option for the 2026 campaign.
From just 10 matches of the 22 last season to 11 starts in 15 of the 16 contests already to go along with four goals, Yates has quietly become an important piece to Orlando's record-breaking season. Sophomore slumps are a thing for some players. Not for Yates. This season has seen her grow into a force in the mix of some of the world's most talented attacking players.
The only two players with a higher shot creating actions total per 90 minutes on the Pride are Marta and Barbra Banda. That's just a fact. If you're not paying attention to this former fourth round selection, I suggest you start right now. She is fearless when taking someone on in the final third and has become the Pride's go-to corner kick taker, ahead of Marta.
“Summer’s growth over the last season has been evident, and her contributions on the field this year are a clear result of the work and dedication she has put into both herself and the team," said Orlando's VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Haley Carter. "She is incredibly deserving of this new contract, and we are thrilled to reward her with it."
Two of the four goals Yates has scored this season have been game winners - one against San Diego Wave and the other a week later away in the nation's capital.
NWSL news: Croix Bethune, the Washington Spirit's extraordinary first year midfielder, becomes the first NWSL player to win the NWSL Rookie of the Month honor three straight times
What can't Croix Bethune do? Well, the answer is simple - quite literally nothing. The Washington Spirit's midfield maestro was awarded once again for her exceptional play, becoming the first NWSL player to win back-to-back-to-back NWSL Rookie of the Month honors. The 23-year-old has just been in the professional game for a few months and is already making history. Ally Sentnor is balling right now in Utah, but Bethune is the runaway winner of this year's Rookie of the Year. I think we can call it right now - just make the announcement.
Bethune, who will be an alternate for the USWNT at this summer's Olympic Games in France, has 14 goal contributions in 1,311 NWSL minutes, two of which were in June. You can talk all you want about her flair and creativity on the ball, but that work rate off of it out of possession is what separates her in our eyes.
Her anticipation and intelligence to see the play before it happens and then execute is not something you typically see from a rookie. She is the true definition of a number 10 - confident, elusive, and quick to find an opening progressing it herself or with a pass through the defense. The USWNT is in good hands and Bethune is a key reason why.
One more assist would pull her even with Tobin Heath's record from 2016 for the most in a single NWSL campaign.
NWSL news: Kansas City Current's Temwa Chawinga wins NWSL Player of the Month for June after recording eight goal involvements in four matches
You know those players that make it impossible to take your eyes off the screen? The ones that leave you in awe of their sheer talent level amid a field of fellow professionals. That's Temwa Chawinga. This gal put up straight video game numbers in attack for Kansas City Current last month and she was rightly awarded for it. On Thursday, the Malawi international was named the NWSL's Player of the Month for June after scoring six goals and tallying two assists in just four games. No this isn't EAFC, this is real life football.
Chawinga joined forward Bia Zaneratto as the second KC player to win an NWSL Player of the Month award this season. The 25-year-old, who signed with the Current back on January 3, is in a neck-and-neck battle for the Golden Boot with Banda. The two star forwards each have 12 goals. Reminder, 10 games remain.
The last time Chawinga wasn't involved in a game was on May 25 in Utah. She is simply a special, special talent, and a symbol of the growth this league has seen in the form of international incomings.