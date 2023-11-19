NWSL offseason: Ranking the 10 best free-agents available
Somehow, the offseason is here. Not only we will have an expansion draft, but the second year of free agency will shake up rosters even more. Here are our top-10 NWSL free agents.
2. Mallory Swanson
This one may be cut and dry. During the last MLB offseason, Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs so that he could live with Mallory in the Windy City. Due to personal reasons, there is little chance Swanson moves away from the Red Stars. 2023 was just the third time in team history that Chicago missed the NWSL playoffs. Swanson was white-hot at the beginning of the year. Seven goals in six games for the Red, White, and Blue kind of hot. It'll probably take a bit for her to get back up to speed, but when she does, there is hardly anyone as lethal as the 2015 U.S. Soccer Young Female Athlete of the Year.
We could see her explore the market, which is her right as an unrestricted free agent, but the conclusion should be a multi-year deal to stay in Chicago. With the USWNT star likely back in the forward line for the Red Stars, the 2021 NWSL runners-up should be back in the mix for a postseason spot.
1. Rose Lavelle
There is only one concern when speaking on Rose Lavelle: health. When on the pitch, Rose Lavelle is one of the most elite footballers in the world. The Wisconsin product is a wizard who reminds us all why football is an art form. The Seattle outfit have owned Lavelle's rights since August 2020 when Washington Spirit sent her across the country. She went on to join Manchester City for a season before returning to the U.S. to compete in her first contest for Harvey's team in late May 2021.
The USWNT midfielder started in just seven games for the Reign in 2023, finishing the campaign with an assist and a goal in the semifinal and final respectively. NJ/NY Gotham FC had no answer for Lavelle when she had the ball at her feet. She is a straight-up big-time player. A floor raiser, and someone any club would do pretty much anything to call her one of its own.