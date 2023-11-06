NWSL Playoffs: Stengel and Latsko set up storybook final in San Diego
It was written in the stars. After two thrilling contests decided by one goal, Megan Rapinoe will meet Ali Krieger for a chance to finish their career as an NWSL champion.
As a soccer fan, you dream of these situations. Not even a Hollywood movie script writer would have written a better conclusion for this chaotic NWSL season than what reality has concocted. Two American legends, in their final season, compete in their final game for a chance to be crowned a champion. No. 15 vs. No. 11 for all the marbles. What more could you want? If you already have plans for next Saturday night, cancel them. You'll thank us later.
Forget about Sunday Night Football, semifinal Sunday in the NWSL was a can't-miss. There may have only been two goals, but that does not count the dramatics that ensued. A left-footed stunner and a miracle from an absurd angle proved to be the difference on an eventful night.
Both road teams went into arguably the two toughest places to play in the league and gritted out a performance to extend their campaign for one more week. Here's how it went down on the West Coast last night.
Gotham head to first-ever final through stunner by Katie Stengel
Talk about pulling the right strings at the right time. In the 100' with the contest still without a goal, Juan Carlos Amoros turned to former Liverpool striker Katie Stengel. When her loan was up in September, many thought that with Esther Gonzalez coming in, Gotham did not necessarily need her.
Instead, the club made the deal permanent, a move that will forever go down in club history. Stengel, who spent just 20 minutes on the pitch scored an absolute stunner with her left foot from outside the box to shock every fan at Providence Park. The contest looked destined for penalty kicks. Stengel said, "No, no, no, not today". You can clearly see Kristie Mewis calling for the ball back after dishing it to the former Liverpool forward. She refused. Only three of her teammates touched the ball fewer times than her. None of that mattered because one of her 11 touches was the most vital of the contest.
Both defenses were brilliant as the rain poured down, constantly preventing some of the league's most prolific attackers from converting an opportunity. Portland had its chances, especially toward the end of regulation. Quality goalkeeping from Amanda Haught and poor strikes of the ball cost the Thorns from returning to defend their title. From last place in 2022 to being one of the final two remaining. What a story. It's not over though. Keep that book open. The conclusion has not been written yet.
Veronica Latsko scores in second straight playoff game to send OL Reign to first final since 2015
Cross or shot? Who cares. No. 24 Veronica Latsko admitted post-game that her shot in the 47' was not intended to find the back of the net. Kailen Sheridan thought it was headed over the bar, but instead, she was forced to grab it out of her own net.
Laura Harvey's team looked to be the better side in the first 45 minutes, keeping its shape while causing some concern going forward. The 27-year-old forward is a player that often gets overlooked on a talent-rich Reign team. That will no longer be the case after Sunday night in southern California.
San Diego Wave may have won the NWSL Shield, but not once did the club earn a result against the Seattle outfit. Once that improbable goal went in, the Reign went back to what it did against Angel City FC: defend expertly. Almost everyone played a part in the second half in keeping the Wave out. Despite San Diego having seven of the last nine shots of the contest, three of its last five were blocked.
Credit to Harvey for the way she frustrated the Shield winners all season long. The club's record in postseason play has been a topic of discussion, especially after last season. That narrative will be squashed if the Reign can do it again on Saturday.
The NWSL Championship is slated for Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS. On Friday, ahead of the match, the league will host its first-ever Skills Competition featuring numerous league stars.