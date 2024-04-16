NWSL Power Rankings: Orlando and Washington climb while Current remain at the pinnacle
About a month ago, we were watching the opening weekend of action. Here are our NWSL power rankings to prepare you for match Week 5.
We're in full-swing mode now. It's non-stop NWSL mode between now and the end of May. The league defined by pandemonium resumed play after the eventful international break across the globe. Three clubs desperate for wins earned them in the narrowest fashions, while one of the most successful clubs in league history struggled right out of the gate. The West Coast clubs make up just two of the top eight spots in the table as of the time of writing. We're here to talk all about it and much more.
Sure, it's only been four weeks, but as each one passes, our opinions tend to change. So, what do we see heading full steam ahead into Week 5? Well, here is a look at where all 14 clubs sit in this week's iteration of the NWSL Power Rankings.
NWSL Power Rankings after Week 4
1. Kansas City Current
If you didn't already know, Temwa Chawinga and Bia Zaneratto are must-watch television. The speed. The composure. The finishing. The duo is the whole package, carrying Kansas City Current to an unbeaten start to the 2024 NWSL campaign. The defense is still something to be wary of, but the explosiveness up front has more than made up for some of the lapses in the back.
Vlatko Andonovski and company drew NJ/NY Gotham FC on the East Coast last weekend, the club's first non-win of the season so far. Chawinga has scored or assisted in three out of the four games to kick off 2024. Being a straight-up menace is in the DNA I guess. Her sister, Tabitha has scored 18 goals in 19 Division 1 Féminine fixtures for Paris Saint-Germain over in Europe. With the draw, two clubs are within a point of Kansas City at the top.
2. North Carolina Courage
Forget about that defeat in Sandy weeks ago. You just knew Sean Nahas' crew was going to be able to regroup. For the second week running, the North Carolina Courage bested a 2023 NWSL playoff semifinalist. NC doesn't need to create all that much. For the Courage, half-chances turn into goals. Headers by Tyler Lussi and Haley Hopkins were all that was needed with a defense as organized and disciplined as the two-time NWSL Challenge Cup winners.
Ashley Sanchez continued her tear in Courage colors. Given what we have seen since the start of her NC tenure, she deserves at least consideration for the USWNT's Olympic squad this summer. The ex-Washington Spirit star assisted Tyler Lussi for the opening goal, completed 90 percent of her passes, and created more chances than anyone on the pitch vs. the Thorns. She is frankly flying. If I had a vote for the best offseason acquisition, Sanchez to Cary would be my vote right now. Yes, even over Chawinga to KC.
3. NJ/NY Gotham FC
At Red Bull Arena for the first time in the league this year, NJ/NY Gotham FC used an Esther González goal to salvage the vibes ahead of the long-awaited championship ring ceremony. Rose Lavelle was still out of the team, but Lynn Williams made her return to the NWSL, coming on for Delanie Sheehan in the 59'. Crystal Dunn and Jenna Nighswonger also made appearances off the bench in the home opener, showing signs of how devasting this group can be once we see the whole picture.
After a rocky first half, Gotham completely owned the second 45 minutes, keeping control of 66 percent of the ball while piling up nine shots, triple what KC managed. Yazmeen Ryan, who was brilliant on the right flank all night long picked up her second assist of the season to the Spaniard.
4. Washington Spirit
Since the week one offensive disaster in the Pacific Northwest, the Spirit look like the most in-form team in the NWSL. In that lethal 4-2-3-1 formation, Washington scored seven goals in three weeks, the same total as KC Current over that span.
Down one at the end of the first half against Houston, Adrián González's crew regrouped, netting the equalizer just seven minutes into the second half. From then on, the Spirit scored two within two minutes of each other to extend its winning run to three contests. Washington looked like a new team in the second 45, creating four big chances compared to the one in the first half. That connectivity we saw at all three levels from this young group to put the game to bed was extraordinary.
Rookies Croix Bethune and Hal Hershfelt are as the Texans say, 'hotter than a stolen tamale' to kick off their respective careers. Sitting in the spaces behind striker Ouleymata Sarr, the ex-Georgia midfielder Bethune played a role in the first goal with her pressing ability. She put a bow on the encounter with a header manufactured by a sneaky back post run and a Gabrielle Carle cross. Washington is unbeaten with Rodman in the team as she sits top of the league in shot-creating actions per 90 by a considerable margin.
5. Orlando Pride
Seb Hines' group was due. The club had a higher expected goals total than its opponent in two out of its first three fixtures. In Week 4, Orlando Pride finally broke through against expansion outfit Utah Royals to pick up its first three points of this young campaign. The Florida outfit is one of four clubs across the league with a positive expected goal differential. The other three make up the NWSL's current top three.
Even at 38 years old, Marta is still incredibly impactful in so many ways. Just six minutes after coming on, the Brazilian netted a cracker with her right foot that made all the difference away in Utah. It would have meant nothing without a disciplined back four led by Kerry Abello and left-sided center-back Kylie Strom. There are more levels to Orlando too. Just wait for the Pride with Barbra Banda up front.
6. San Diego Wave
Casey Stoney's defending NWSL Shield winners drew Racing Louisville FC away from home this past Saturday. It was the Wave's third 0-0 draw all-time against Racing. Like it did a lot last season, San Diego has been leaning on its defense early on. Without Naomi Girma in the starting XI, Stanford alumnus Kennedy Wesley filled in seamlessly next to Abby Dahlkemper at center back.
The two results it did earn so far have been thanks to clean sheets. SD is one of three clubs with at least two clean sheets in 2024. The Wave still look to be in the problem-solving phase going forward, particularly when it comes to Savannah McCaskill's role, lacking that cutting edge in the final third in Louisville.
7. Bay FC
We know Albertin Montoya's Bay FC can score. That's quite clear with the kind of quality that made up the attack in the club's first NWSL triumph on home soil. Even the defensive-minded Alex Loera is getting in on the goal-scoring action. What a strike it was for the first NWSL regular season goal of her career. Per Opta Jack, Loera's 58' screamer had an expected goals value of 0.016, the lowest in the league this season.
Can this group defend? That's the question we all have. Only the Dash and the Royals have a worse expected goals allowed through four weeks.
For the second successive fixture, BFC conceded multiple goals, two of which when it had the lead. Getting over the line in front of the fans this time around will surely provide the expansion side confidence going into a battle with the Mid-West powerhouse at CPKC Stadium.
8. Racing Louisville FC
Louisville is the queen of draws. Last season's Shield winners drew four matches. Racing has already matched that total. It's mid-April mind you. The club even had a league-leading nine in 2023. Yanez's side is well on track to surpass that number. Even though Racing went without a goal this past weekend, the performance, at least to me, felt like the best of the campaign.
The double pivot of Taylor Flint and Jaelin Howell may grow to be one of the best duos in the entire NWSL. The two were exceptional in week number four, combining for an astounding 29 defensive actions. Up top, Nigerian international Uchenna Kanu looks like a new player in her sophomore campaign in purple, already equaling the number of chances she created in league player in 2023 in four weeks so far. Racing's time is coming.
9. Seattle Reign FC
An unfortunate deflection in Northern California clinched Seattle Reign's third defeat in as many matches. It is the third time over the course of the last four seasons that Laura Harvey's team has strung together three defeats in a row. It has never occurred this early though. BFC dominated the Reign in the shots and chances department on Sunday.
Four Bay FC players generated at least two chances. Ji was the only representative for Seattle to eclipse that mark. A vital attacking asset, Jordyn Huitema was in fact missing for the Reign in the defeat due to a back injury. The absence forced Ji into a slightly wider role compared to where we've seen her be deployed early in her NWSL tenure.
10. Chicago Red Stars
Chicago's one-goal defeat at the hands of Angel City wasn't by any means a bad loss. No Mallory Swanson due to a hip issue meant we weren't going to see the same Red Stars. The team still managed to be more threatening in the final third than the L.A. outfit. It was just that innovation in the final third, something Swanson brings in bunches that the Mid-West club was missing.
In the midst of falling short on Saturday, Shea Groom returned from a long-term injury, marking her first minutes since May of 2023. Swanson and company are still fourth in the table on seven points despite holding a negative expected goal differential.
11. Portland Thorns FC
Who would have thought? Portland Thorns FC. Dead last. Holding down the basement mid-way through April. That's the reality we are living in believe it or not. The only point this historic club has earned to this point has been thanks to a Sam Coffey stoppage-time equalizer at Providence Park.
Portland's defense has been as porous as they come so far. It's tied with Houston for the most goals conceded with 10 through 360 minutes of football. For context, the Thorns allowed just two goals at this point last year. It isn't time to overreact though. There's reason to be optimistic if you're a Thorns fan. The attack has produced a higher expected goals than its opponent in three out of the opening four matches. Mike Norris' high-pressing side had chances in NC. None of which it capitalized on. You can't expect to beat a top-class defensive unit if you don't take what's given to you.
12. Angel City FC
None of it was gorgeous. That doesn't matter all that much when the three points are heading back to Southern California. Becki Tweed's ACFC held on to a lead forged by a Maximiliane Rall own goal just before the half. Chicago controlled the entire second half. It came without a reward. We're still waiting on that complete display. Credit 23-year-old Madison Curry and midfielder Lily Nabet who had to be the club's best two players on Saturday. The two combined for 17 duels won. Don't be shocked if we see Nabet in that number six role more often after a complete performance in the Windy City.
The L.A. club has amassed just four goals so far, and only two have converted within open play by an ACFC player. It's expected goals total is fourth best in the league, so it could be only a matter of time before we see a multi-goal outing.
13. Houston Dash
Some thought Houston Dash had turned a corner in California when it picked up that improbable triumph. That turned out not to be the case. Defensively, the Dash were ripped apart in the second half by a dynamic, and youthful Washington team. The vibes seemed to be through the roof once Natalie Jacobs scored 60 seconds in. They fell back down to earth once the teams came out of the dressing rooms for the second 45.
That's not ever the biggest worry. Per a report by Jeff Kassouf, the club's centerpiece Maria Sanchez has requested a trade four weeks into the Fran Alonso project. The Mexican international put pen to paper on a three-year deal with an option for a fourth year, reportedly worth $1.5 million in the offseason. Rumors about her next landing spot have been floated, but the only question is, does the club have enough time to ship her off with the trade window set to close at midnight EST on Friday?
14. Utah Royals FC
This is where most thought the Utah Royals would be. It's a project in Sandy right now. If it wasn't for the brilliance of Mandy Haught, Utah could very well be without a point.
In its most recent match, Amy Rodriguez's team had 10 fewer shots inside the box than its opponent. It was the second match this year that the club owned an expected goals sum of less than 0.4 per FBref. The Royals are the only team with an expected goal differential worse than negative five. The expansion outfit has to find a spark or we may be slotting it into 14th position in our rankings consistently.
The league returns on Friday when San Diego Wave travel to Florida to take on Orlando Pride at 8:00 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video.