NWSL Season Preview 2024: Gotham FC shoulders heavy expectations
The word ‘superteam’ has been floated around regarding Gotham’s upcoming season. But will they be able to effectively live up to the hype and balance a stacked roster? Or will they ultimately be crushed under the pressure of upholding last year’s title?
By Oliver Hunt
Last year they did the improbable, completing a full-circle comeback. After finishing dead last in the 2022 season, NJ/NY Gotham FC won it all in 2023, lifting the trophy at the end of the season in a true worst-to-first story. But they didn’t stop there.
After becoming NWSL champions, Gotham managed to have one of the best offseasons possible. They signed four all-star free agents, landing USWNT players Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson, and Crystal Dunn. The word ‘superteam’ has been floated around regarding Gotham’s upcoming season. But will they be able to effectively live up to the hype and balance a stacked roster? Or will they ultimately be crushed under the pressure of upholding last year’s title?
NJ/NY Gotham FC projected starting lineup
With some of the best signings in the league, it’s going to be a challenge for Head Coach Juan Carlos Amoros to create a lineup that benefits all of his superstars. Gotham is very versatile in attack, providing freedom for their talented attackers to do their thing, and pushing their outside backs up the wings to create chances. The difficulty for them this year will be deciding who starts on the field from their stacked roster. Here’s a guess at how they might stack up for the first match of the season.
Goalkeeper: Cassie Miller
Defense: Bruninha, Tierna Davidson, Maitane, Jenna Nighswonger
Midfield: Yazmeen Ryan, Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett
Forwards: Lynn Williams, Esther González, Midge Purce
NJ/NY Gotham FC’s most important player: Midge Purce
Even in a club full of all stars, there’s always one that shines a bit brighter than the rest. Picking last year’s championship MVP might seem like a copout, but Midge Purce embodies all the qualities that make Gotham exceptional.
She’s tactically sound, making her way back to defend if she needs and finding plenty of space on the wings. She’s scrappy in the goal area, weaseling her way around defenders to make shots at impossible angles. And she’s got that Gotham swagger, a quality that contributes to their never-say-die mentality and makes them very hard to root against. Purce’s ability to score and set up chances will be vital to Gotham’s success this season.
NJ/NY Gotham FC’s best-case scenario for the 2024 season: NWSL Champions
Not looking to take steps backward, the bats are setting up to defend their title with a new set of names on their squad. The big difference this year is that no one will underestimate them, they are no longer the underdogs in the league. Now they’ve got a target on their backs, and the full attention of all their opponents. But pressure makes diamonds, and all of that noise could very well power Gotham through to the final and championship success yet again.
NJ/NY Gotham FC’s predicted finish: Out in the semifinals
Although Gotham have the makings of a championship team, they will also need to spend time finding their chemistry with all the new additions coming in this year. In the past, the NWSL has been a cautionary tale for so-called super teams, the same was said about the Kansas City Current last season, who ended up towards the bottom of the table.
That being said, Gotham is sure to be successful enough to make it to playoffs, and likely into the semifinals. But they will have to get into shape rather quickly at the start of the season and maintain a place towards the top of the table in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.