NWSL Season Preview 2024: The San Diego Wave look to cement a legacy
With head coach Casey Stoney at the helm and an impressive roster of talent, the Wave might just wash out the competition and claim the coveted trophy that has eluded them thus far.
By Oliver Hunt
In their first two seasons, the San Diego Wave have been nothing short of spectacular. During their inaugural season, they became the first expansion team to ever make playoffs. In their sophomore season, they went top of the table to become the first expansion team to ever win the NWSL Shield.
Now entering their third season, they have high hopes for becoming the first expansion team to ever win the championship. With head coach Casey Stoney at the helm and an impressive roster of talent to accomplish this, the Wave might just wash out the competition and claim the coveted trophy that has eluded them thus far.
It’s important to note that the Wave will kick off their season with the 2024 Challenge Cup, a clash between last year's Shield winners, the Wave, and the NWSL Champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC. This game will not affect regular season standings, but it will set the tone for these sides and give them an opportunity to enter into the regular season on a high.
San Diego Wave projected starting lineup:
Although the Wave are a team known for their prolific goal scorers in Jaedyn Shaw and Alex Morgan, they are also a team with a strong defensive structure to back up their front-line versatility. Although they experienced a bit of offseason restructuring, all in all, the Wave are likely to line up in a similar fashion to last year. All the better for them is that star center back Abby Dalhkemeper will be available from the start of the season. Here’s an idea of how the Wave might line up prior to their first match of the season.
Goalkeeper: Kalien Sheridan
Defense: Naomi Girma, Abby Dalhkemper, Christen Westphal, Kristen McNabb
Midfield: Danny Colaprico, Savannah McCaskill
Forwards: Kyra Carusa, Alex Morgan, Jaedyn Shaw, Elyse Bennett
San Diego Wave's most important player: Naomi Girma
The Wave might want to consider changing their slogan to: In Naomi Girma We Trust because she’s been the key to their success for two seasons now. The 2022 Rookie AND Defender of the Year is a stalwart starter for the Wave, the anchor to their backline and the heart of their team. Even at her young age, the center back has a demeanor of chill that exists to strengthen the incredible defense of the San Diego Wave. Now with two years of league experience and a wealth of caps on the USWNT, Girma is sure to shine yet again for the Wave and keep things locked down in the final third.
San Deigo Wave best-case scenario for the 2024 season: NWSL Champions
It’s not out of the question for the Wave to win it all. They’ve got undeniable team chemistry, a very successful history, and an experienced coach who is determined to push her team to their very best. They’ve made playoffs every year so far, and it seems unlikely that they’ll break that trend this year given their roster and resources.
San Diego Wave predicted finish: NWSL Champions
With their momentum and the strong leadership they have on the field and on the sidelines, the San Diego Wave are set up for success. With everything to play for, the Wave will be channeling all their years of experience as solid ground to stand on going into this upcoming season. They have a strong case to become champions, and that need to prove themselves by becoming the first California team to win the trophy is sure to push them to be champions. They’ve improved every season so far, and winning it all seems like the natural next step.