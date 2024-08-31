Joe Schoen can’t even hide how ready he is to replace Daniel Jones
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants are in a make-or-break year. More specifically, quarterback Daniel Jones must deliver a season on par with or better than his 2022 performance when he tallied 3,205 yards, 22 total touchdowns and only five interceptions.
That's unlikely given Jones is coming off an ACL injury and did not look promising during his preseason action (138 yards and two INTs in a single appearance).
New York general manager Joe Schoen seems to be hedging his bets, apparently getting a jump on college scouting during the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.
Giants GM Joe Schoen is already shopping for Jones' replacement
According to ESPN reporter Jordan Reid, Schoen was one of three NFL general managers present for the clash between No. 14 Clemson and No. 1 Georgia.
Based on the 34-3 drubbing the Bulldogs put on the Tigers, Schoen can cross Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik off his wish list. The junior play-caller went 18-for-29 and tossed only 142 yards plus an interception.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, however, likely impressed Schoen with his performance. The 6-foot-2 senior threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the dominant win.
But Schoen's college window shopping trip isn't ending in Atlanta. USA Today reporter Art Stapleton reports the head of New York's front office is traveling to College Station, Texas to take in the primetime matchup between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 20 Texas A&M as well.
He's could be there to see Aggies sophomore passer Connor Weigman. It's more likely, however, that senior transfer Riley Leonard will be his focus as the 21-year-old Notre Dame quarterback impressed coaches last year with his play at Duke.
Oh no! Not another Duke quarterback!
Let's pump the brakes. Schoen being in College Station does not indicate Leonard is at the top of his list -- but he's certainly worth the look.
At Duke, Leonard threw for 4,450 yards and 24 touchdowns over three seasons - that's nothing to scoff at. The fact that he impressed Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enough to be courted to South Bend is worthy of a cap tip.
Schoen passed up on a quarterback during the 2024 NFL Draft (despite repeated attempts to trade up for Drake Maye) so the 2025 class will be his last chance to convince ownership he deserves to continue steering the ship in East Rutherford, New Jersey.