The NY Giants may have to call Eli Manning to play at this rate
After an embarrassing New York Giants loss to the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Tommy DeVito was checked out for a potential injury.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants quarterback position has been hit so hard this season that it's actually putting the team in position to select one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, returned in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and tore his ACL in one-quarter of play. As for backup Tyrod Taylor, he filled in until he suffered a rib injury in Week 8 against the New York Jets. The next quarterback up was Tommy DeVito, a local product who was promoted from their practice squad.
On Sunday, in DeVito's first NFL start, the Giants were blown out 49-17 by the rival Dallas Cowboys. The team fell to 2-8 on the year and was officially outscored by the Cowboys 89-17 in their two meetings. As if the quarterback position wasn't maligned enough, there was a concerning update after the game.
DeVito underwent an X-ray after the game, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. As of this writing, there has been no update on what the team was checking out.
Giants backup QB Tommy DeVito goes for X-ray after Week 10 loss to Cowboys
Is it time to page Eli Manning to see if he has one more game left in him?
It's unknown what was hurting DeVito specifically, but one thing was for certain is he was hit a lot by Dallas' defense. The quarterback was sacked five times for a loss of 25 yards and hit seven times by the Cowboys. Members of the training staff did check DeVito out late in the game, but he continued to play.
The Giants offense overall had an abysmal day against the Cowboys. In 60 minutes of game time, the offense picked up 172 total yards on 55 plays and 16 first downs. However, the Giants were 0-for-12 on third-down conversion attempts.
DeVito may have gotten just 86 passing yards and an interception on a pass thrown to triple coverage on his record for his first official start, but he did get two touchdowns. He connected with tight end Lawrence Cager on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and with veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard on a two-yard pass with six seconds remaining in the game.
Whatever comes of the x-ray, the next man up on the depth chart is Matt Barkley, the journeyman quarterback who played three seasons under Brian Daboll (2018-20) when he was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. So, he has some knowledge of the offense he runs.
The Giants also have former Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Carolina Panthers quarterback Jacob Eason on their practice squad.
Next week, the Giants take on the rival Washington Commanders, who are coming off a brutal 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
UPDATE: Daboll told reporters that he expects to stick with DeVito at quarterback for next week's game against the Commanders.