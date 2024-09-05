NY Giants could upset Deion Sanders with bold Daniel Jones mock draft replacement
By Austen Bundy
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has made waves in the past over the future of his son, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and where would be an acceptable landing spot in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Previously, Sanders the elder has denied making a list of six teams that his son would exclusively play for, a story that went viral in March but was debunked by Yahoo News in April.
The supposition over Sanders' list originated from comments he made about cities he has previous connections and contacts in (Sanders played for five teams in his NFL career: Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington and Baltimore).
However, some early mock drafts have Sanders the younger being drafted as high as third overall to the New York Giants, renewing speculation over whether the Big Apple (or more accurately, East Rutherford, New Jersey) would be an acceptable destination.
Would Sanders pull a reverse Eli Manning and refuse to be drafted by New York?
Despite Sanders denying the existence of a list of acceptable teams, he has, however, explicitly expressed teams that would be unacceptable for his sons to play for.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in March that Sanders told SiriusXM's Chris Russo that he didn't want his son playing for a team in a cold city.
"I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year," Sanders told Russo. "He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him."
Well, it certainly gets cold in New York (New Jersey), particularly in the heart of football season.
Florio also noted that a top NFL prospect is due to cause drama at the Draft. Every 21 years, there's a first-round draftee who refuses to play for the team that selects him.
First, in 1983, quarterback John Elway successfully forced the Baltimore Colts to trade him to Denver. Then, in 2004, Eli Manning got his wish to be traded to New York and away from San Diego.
Come April 2025, the 21-year timer will be up and all eyes will likely be on Shedeur Sanders and his professional desires.
The only thing that might sway he and his father away from such a drastic measure: The spotlight.
Deion has never shied away from being the center of attention and his play-calling son appears to be no different. Could the bright lights of New York City (across the Hudson River) be enticing enough to brave the frigid elements in November and December?