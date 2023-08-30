NY Jets CB Sauce Gardner talks Aaron Rodgers handshake, toughest matchups, and more
By Justin Fried
NY Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is looking to build upon a historic rookie season that saw him earn first-team All-Pro honors en route to being named Defensive Rookie of the Year.
It was a dream rookie campaign for the former Cincinnati standout, and he has lofty aspirations for his second NFL season as well. Fortunately, his team matches his aspirations.
The Jets have legitimate hopes of contending for a Super Bowl in 2023, thanks in part to the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and Gardner have formed quite the bond on and off the field, and I recently had the opportunity to sit down with the Jets' All-Pro cornerback to discuss that bond and much more.
Gardner is once again partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings to promote the return of his self-named "Sauce Sauce." He recently went undercover as a Buffalo Wild Wings waiter to troll customers and have some fun in the process. The cringeworthy but hilarious video can be seen in its entirety below.
Special thanks to Sauce and Buffalo Wild Wings for taking the time to help set everything up. Below is a condensed transcription of our sit-down interview. Be sure to check out The Jet Press YouTube channel to see the full conversation.
Interview with NY Jets CB Sauce Gardner
Justin Fried: "What has it been like working with Aaron Rodgers this summer?"
Sauce Gardner: "It's been great having someone like him around. There are certain things that I wish I could have known last year to help make me a better player. I know I got Defensive Rookie of the Year and All-Pro, but knowing stuff like that would have helped me make a lot more plays. The way that Green Bay attacked me [last year] is the way that other teams try to attack me. I didn't know that last year, but after Aaron told me, I looked back at how the games went and what percentage of throws were thrown at me — what routes [were run against me]. I wish I could've known that last year and made a lot more plays."
Sauce Gardner's handshake with Aaron Rodgers
JF: "You and Aaron not only have a unique bond but a unique handshake. What is the origin story behind that handshake?"
SG: "[laughs] I don't really know. He came up with it. It's nothing too serious because I've never smoked or drunk a day in my life. We were just having a little fun. I can't even explain it to you — you would have to ask Aaron [about it]. I just roll with it. He told me somebody, I think it was a soccer player, scored a goal and did it with his teammate, so I'll have to text him and ask him to send the video. It's been great, though. I've seen high school and college players do it and tag me in it."
Sauce Gardner on 'Hard Knocks'
JF: "What has it been like having the 'Hard Knocks' crew following you guys around all summer?"
SG: "It's been great being able to build that relationship with them. The way I think about it is that they're just recording the beginning process of a long journey. It's going to be hard — nobody said it was going to be easy. I'm just looking forward to it. You have people like that and people who view it as a distraction, but I'm always going to [look at] the positive side of everything."
Sauce Gardner on his college graduation
JF: "Another moment we saw on 'Hard Knocks' was your college graduation. What was it that made you decide to continue pursuing your college degree, even after entering the NFL?"
SG: "Just knowing that I motivate the youth. A good parent is always going to tell their kids to finish school. My mom told me that, and I'm sure others' parents tell them the same thing. If I'm their idol and I'm the one motivating them, I feel like I have to do it as well. I don't want kids going to their parents saying, 'Sauce Gardner didn't finish school, so why do I have to do it?' I wouldn't want to be the reason why they don't finish school. That was the main thing. Also, just knowing I made a promise to my mom to graduate. That was a promise I made to her to support me declaring for the NFL Draft after three years. I was able to meet her in the middle."
Sauce Gardner's toughest matchups
JF: "Now, you've only played one year in the NFL, but you've still gone up against some really talented wide receivers. Who would you say has been your toughest matchup so far?"
SG: "I can't pick anybody. I just can't, it's hard. You would probably have to ask me after a couple more years. It's always subject to change. Somebody might not be giving their all in one game, you never know. It's always subject to change. Justin Jefferson was good. Tyreek Hill was [good]. Jaylen Waddle, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Amari Cooper, George Pickens, Diontae Johnson — see, I'm just going to be naming everybody. They were all pretty good."