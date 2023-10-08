NY Jets want revenge on Sean Payton for trashing Nathaniel Hackett
The New York Jets are not over Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett, and they wanted revenge in Week 5.
By Scott Rogust
This offseason, one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2023 season was between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos. This all stems from Broncos head coach Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett, the team's former sideline boss and the Jets' current offensive coordinator.
Numerous Jets players went after Payton for his very critical assessment of Hackett's coaching ability, one of whom was quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Week 5 matchup was an anticipated one.
Even though the intensity of the game seemingly died down with Rodgers out with a torn Achilles and the Broncos defense having a 70-spot dropped on them, the Jets are out for revenge against Payton.
As the Jets walked into Empower Field at Mile High, tight end C.J. Uzomah gathered his teammates in a huddle. Let's just say that Uzomah dropped a lot of profanities when telling his teammates that they have to win the game for Hackett.
The video comes courtesy of Nikki Edwards of Yahoo Sports.
"Their coach made this s*** personal, well f*** him and f*** them. Let's win this b**** for Hackett," said Uzomah.
C.J. Uzomah drops profanity-laced promo on Sean Payton, Broncos ahead of heated Week 5 game
Payton started things off during an interview with USA Today this offseason and discussed how the Broncos played last year under Hackett, who was fired after 15 games. Payton was discussing his belief that quarterback Russell Wilson wasn't to blame for his lack of success, saying the offensive line, the front office, and the coaching, which he called "the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."
It wasn't just Hackett that Payton set his attention on, as he also took a shot at the Jets, saying that they were basically the offseason darlings in the NFL, considering they added players like Rodgers and Allen Lazard.
“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. ‘Hard Knocks,’ all of it. I can see it coming,” said Payton. “Remember when (former Washington owner) Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants (in 2000). I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s (Sanders) there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen…just put the work in.”
Hackett responded shortly after Payton's comments went viral, saying that while coaches are susceptible to criticism, there is a code. Hackett also said he wasn't surprised by Payton's comments, saying that he's heard about them for a year.
"Obviously, [the] last week has been a very unique week for this organization," Hackett said, h/t ESPN. "I've been involved in this business my whole life -- 43 years. As a coach, as a coach's kid, we live in a glass house. We know that. We all live in different rooms, we all have a key for it. It's one of those things, there's a code, there's a way things are done in that house.
"This past week, it's frustrating and it sucks, but we're all susceptible to it -- the things you do, the mistakes you make. It costs you time on the field, it costs you your job ... all those things. And I own all that stuff. That's a fact. I've got no excuses."
The Jets players are motivated to get the win for Hackett in Denver at the expense of Payton. Both teams are looking for their second win of the season. It's not as anticipated of a matchup like it was over a month ago, but the bad blood is still there.