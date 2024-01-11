NYC radio personality spreads an absolutely wild Pete Alonso-Mets rumor
Pete Alonso is a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. While he is expected to remain with the Mets for the foreseeable future, New York radio personality Sal Licata believes that Alonso may prefer the Cubs or Yankees.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Mets are not widely expected to be competitive in 2024.
Despite having a solid roster in place, the Mets fell out of contention in 2023 and were forced to sell at the trade deadline.
Pete Alonso remained with the team and is still on the roste, however, he is a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, and it is unknown if he will remain with the Mets beyond this season.
Toward that end, New York radio personality Sal Licata shared a wild prediction on WFAN on Wednesday. Licata believes that Alonso will remain with the Mets beyond this season and that the slugger wants to play in Queens.
However, he stated that he isn't completely certain Alonso will want to remain with the Mets for the remainder of his career and listed the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees as teams he may prefer over the Mets.
"I'm not 100 percent certain that Alonso is all about being a lifelong Met," said Licata.
Does Alonso prefer Cubs and Yankees over Mets?
This is a wild rumor that has now begun to surface.
Alonso has been with the Mets since his rookie season in 2019. He has earned a Rookie of the Year Award and three All-Star nods. He finished last season with 46 home runs and 118 RBI.
But the notion that he may prefer the Cubs and Yankees over the Mets is quite compelling. If he ultimately leaves the Mets after the 2024 season, then the Cubs and Yankees could very much be in play.
The Cubs have Matt Mervis waiting in the wings at first base, so they may be less likely of a fit. Anthony Rizzo will also be a free agent after 2024, meaning the Yankees could have a void to fill at the first base position.
Given all that information, between the Yankees and Cubs, the Yankees seem like a better fit for Alonso should he ultimately depart the Mets next year.
Losing Alonso could potentially set the Mets back and derail their plans to return to contention in 2025 or 2026.