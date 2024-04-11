O.J. Simpson, 76, dies after battle with cancer
O.J. Simpson's family announced that the former football player has died.
By Josh Wilson
Note: The following post features brief descriptions of death related to a trial involving O.J. Simpson.
11-year NFL running back O.J. Simpson died on Tuesday, April 10th, according to a message his family posted on his personal X.com (formerly Twitter) social media account.
The family's brief statement was as follows:
On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
It was announced that Simpson was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in Feb. 2024.
Simpson played from 1969 to 1979, amassing 11,236 rushing yards and 2,142 receiving yards. He scored 75 touchdowns. Mostly known as a Buffalo Bills star during his playing career, he moved from Orchard Park to the San Francisco 49ers for the final two years of his career.
Simpson was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, winning the MVP award in 1973. He was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 1985.
After his playing career, Simpson was a suspect in the death of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, who were stabbed to death in June 1994. Simpson, after being scheduled to turn himself in, went on the run and was pursued in a highway chase that was infamously broadcast nationally. He was subsequently put on trial and found not guilty by a jury for both murders.