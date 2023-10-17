Oakland A's pitcher retires and roasts John Fisher within minutes
Oakland Athletics pitcher Trevor May retired from baseball and then roasted owner John Fisher on Twitch.
By Curt Bishop
Veteran relief pitcher Trevor May has decided to call it a career. However, the right-hander was not about to walk away without getting his money's worth.
Soon after he announced his retirement on Monday via his Twitch stream, the 34-year-old received messages from his fans asking him about Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher. May spent his final Major League season with the Athletics and posted a 3.28 ERA while earning 21 saves.
Upon seeing these comments, May revealed that he had nothing but respect for the Oakland Athletics organization from top to bottom, save for one man, that being Fisher.
Oakland A's pitcher Trevor May roasted John Fisher on Twitch
The veteran right-hander then expressed his feelings about Fisher.
"Sell the team, dude," said May. "I tried to get a 'sell' shirt, but it didn't get here fast enough. Let someone who actually takes pride in the things they own, own something. There's actually people who give a (expletive) about the game."
May continued, while also accusing Fisher of not earning his status as the team's owner.
"Take mommy and daddy's money and go somewhere else, dork" May said. "If you're going to be a greedy (expletive), own it. There's nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras. That's one thing I really struggled with this year, not eviscerating that guy."
May finally had a chance to eviscerate Fisher, and he did not miss it, even saying that Fisher didn't deserve to have the power that he has.
"The reality is, you got handed everything you have," the reliever continued. "And now you're too soft to stand in front or take any responsibility for anything you're doing."
May closed his statement by vouching for the many workers at the Oakland Coliseum, who will soon be out of work due to the fact that the A's will be moving to Las Vegas.
"Just be better. That's all we're asking," said May. "Just be a human being."
May is not alone in feeling this frustration. Fans, players, team personnel, and media members alike are frustrated by the tactics of Fisher and are hoping that he will ultimately sell the team. But it's clear that May feels the pain of many around the City of Oakland over what is taking place.