5 teams that need to take a chance with Odell Beckham Jr. back on the market
- After missing all of 2022 with a knee injury, Odell Beckham Jr. spent last year in Baltimore.
- While Lamar Jackson went on to win NFL MVP, OBJ was not the same player he once was.
- With him in search of another team to play for, here are five that could make some sense.
By John Buhler
4. New Orleans Saints are Odell Beckham Jr.'s hometown NFL franchise
Who says you can't go home? That would be the case should Odell Beckham Jr. go play for his hometown New Orleans Saints. Prior to having a stellar career playing for Les Miles at LSU in the SEC, Beckham was a star wide receiver for the Isidore Newman Greenies, the same New Orleans private school that gave us the Manning Brothers and their nephew Arch Manning. At this point, why not?
The Saints are still trying to figure out what they are under Dennis Allen. Derek Carr is still the quarterback, but there is a pathway to make the NFC playoffs next year. The Saints have been close the last few years, but have been hovering right around .500 ever since Drew Brees retired. Since fellow Bayou Bengals legend Tyrann Mathieu came home to play for the Saints, Beckham can do it.
Ultimately, it would have to take sentimental reasons for Beckham to come play for the Saints more than anything. Yes, they are expected to move on from Michael Thomas this offseason, but Beckham does not change the calculus for the receiving corps if he were to link up with the Saints. It would be a cool story, Hansel, but this might only be a third-place team in a not so great NFC South next season.
While it is always cool to see guys play for their hometown team, there are better options for him.