5 teams that need to take a chance with Odell Beckham Jr. back on the market
- After missing all of 2022 with a knee injury, Odell Beckham Jr. spent last year in Baltimore.
- While Lamar Jackson went on to win NFL MVP, OBJ was not the same player he once was.
- With him in search of another team to play for, here are five that could make some sense.
By John Buhler
3. Las Vegas Raiders need a secondary wide receiver to hopefully elevate
It is a new era of Las Vegas Raiders football (again). With Antonio Pierce taking over as the full-time head coach, it remains to be seen what direction he and new general manager Tom Telesco want to take this perennial underachiever in. Although Jimmy Garoppolo is gone, coming in to compete with Aidan O'Connell is Gardner Minshew II. No, I don't think the Raiders are done just yet this offseason...
Whether they trade for Justin Fields to reunite him with his former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, or trade up to get Pierce's former Arizona State player Jayden Daniels in the first round of this year's draft, we are not yet there with where this Raiders offense could go. To me, Beckham slots in perfectly as a complementary receiver to offset losing a guy like Hunter Renfrow.
I think teaming up with Davante Adams in the Silver and Black's receiving corps could be a lot of fun. This team may not be as good as the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, but they have an outside shot at making the playoffs. Regardless, this team could be a lot of fun, a group a fun player like Beckham may want to be a part of. Helping turn around the Raiders could be big for his brand as well.
Las Vegas has a few more moves to make, but I think Beckham would fit in quite well if he goes there.