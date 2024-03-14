5 teams that need to take a chance with Odell Beckham Jr. back on the market
- After missing all of 2022 with a knee injury, Odell Beckham Jr. spent last year in Baltimore.
- While Lamar Jackson went on to win NFL MVP, OBJ was not the same player he once was.
- With him in search of another team to play for, here are five that could make some sense.
By John Buhler
2. Kansas City Chiefs need to add the right wide receiver to three-peat
The Kansas City Chiefs need to get better at wide receiver this offseason if they want to do the improbable and three-peat as Super Bowl champions. While they still have Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce with Andy Reid still calling plays, don't kid yourself. This team beat the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on the heels of another great Steve Spagnuolo defense by the skin of its teeth.
Beckham is a shell of what he once was, but I think there are very few offensive minds who could get the most out of his remaining talent quite like Reid can. Kansas City may not be the most glamorous place on earth, but if you care about winning big on Sundays, you make your way to Arrowhead. For my money, Beckham checks a lot of boxes with the type of secondary receiver that the Chiefs need.
While guys like Hunter Renfrow and Mike Williams could be had in free agency after being released, as could former Georgia star Ladd McConkey at the very end of round one in the 2024 NFL Draft, Beckham just kind of works in Kansas City. Given that Reid is a very player-friendly coach, Beckham could have one last great season playing for the Chiefs, possibly getting another Super Bowl ring.
There is only one other spot where I think Beckham would fit in more perfectly than with the Chiefs.